The smoldering mystery of how Bluffton’s Burnt Church Road got its name

More Videos 1:22 How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in Pause 0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:57 A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them 1:49 When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 2:02 How Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:53 Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:41 There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 1:24 'Cook them 'til they're gone': serving oysters for up to 800 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How did Burnt Church Road get its name? These Bluffton residents weigh in Nobody knows, but everyone has an opinion. Here's how a gaggle of Blufftonians answered the question: 'how did Burnt Church Road get its name?' Nobody knows, but everyone has an opinion. Here's how a gaggle of Blufftonians answered the question: 'how did Burnt Church Road get its name?' Jay Karr Staff video

Nobody knows, but everyone has an opinion. Here's how a gaggle of Blufftonians answered the question: 'how did Burnt Church Road get its name?' Jay Karr Staff video