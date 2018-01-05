More Videos

    With snow so rare in the Lowcountry, most people didn't own a sled to use when a winter storm dropped some ice and a few inches of snow on the area Wednesday. This little girl used an alligator pool float to enjoy her snow day Hilton Head Island.

David Lauderdale

What’s the craziest #local thing you did during the Lowcountry snow storm?

By David Lauderdale

dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

January 05, 2018 12:26 PM

Yankee ingenuity ain’t got nothing on Lowcountry rednecks in a snow storm.

What’s the craziest thing you did during the great Beach Blizzard of 2018, which arrived on Wednesday and was still lurking around on frigid Friday?

A few things that slid my way:

▪  Scraping the driveway with a Swifter.

▪  Sending a child down a snowy slope on the Arthur Hills Golf Course on Hilton Head Island on a blown-up pool toy shaped like an alligator. (Karen Hough)

▪  Posing on the beach in bikinis on a blanket surrounded by snow. (Daisy Bobinchuck)

▪  Using a pancake flipper for an ice scraper. (Lori Maurer)

▪  What’s an ice scraper?

▪  Talking baby talk to the dog to convince her it’s OK to pee in the snow.

▪  Using a pitchfork for a snow shovel.

▪  Using an ice scraper (heretofore known as a pine sap remover) as a snow shovel.

▪  Sledding down the Cross Island Parkway bridge on Hilton Head using the top of a big Tupperware container. (Lisette Cifaldi)

▪  Sledding on a Christmas tree being dragged behind a vehicle. (Video from Charleston)

▪  Pulling anything through Bluffton from a golf cart. While turned around to take a video of it.

▪  De-icing your windshield with a pot of hot water.

▪  Dressing your snowman as a Dallas Cowboy. (Tony Grant)

What’s the craziest #local thing your did?

David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale

