What’s the craziest #local thing you did during the Lowcountry snow storm?

Yankee ingenuity ain’t got nothing on Lowcountry rednecks in a snow storm.
What’s the craziest thing you did during the great Beach Blizzard of 2018, which arrived on Wednesday and was still lurking around on frigid Friday?
A few things that slid my way:
▪ Scraping the driveway with a Swifter.
Never miss a local story.
▪ Sending a child down a snowy slope on the Arthur Hills Golf Course on Hilton Head Island on a blown-up pool toy shaped like an alligator. (Karen Hough)
▪ Posing on the beach in bikinis on a blanket surrounded by snow. (Daisy Bobinchuck)
▪ Using a pancake flipper for an ice scraper. (Lori Maurer)
▪ What’s an ice scraper?
▪ Talking baby talk to the dog to convince her it’s OK to pee in the snow.
▪ Using a pitchfork for a snow shovel.
▪ Using an ice scraper (heretofore known as a pine sap remover) as a snow shovel.
▪ Sledding down the Cross Island Parkway bridge on Hilton Head using the top of a big Tupperware container. (Lisette Cifaldi)
▪ Sledding on a Christmas tree being dragged behind a vehicle. (Video from Charleston)
▪ Pulling anything through Bluffton from a golf cart. While turned around to take a video of it.
▪ De-icing your windshield with a pot of hot water.
▪ Dressing your snowman as a Dallas Cowboy. (Tony Grant)
What’s the craziest #local thing your did?
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
Comments