What’s the craziest #local thing you did during the Lowcountry snow storm?

Yankee ingenuity ain’t got nothing on Lowcountry rednecks in a snow storm.

What’s the craziest thing you did during the great Beach Blizzard of 2018, which arrived on Wednesday and was still lurking around on frigid Friday?

A few things that slid my way:

▪ Scraping the driveway with a Swifter.

▪ Sending a child down a snowy slope on the Arthur Hills Golf Course on Hilton Head Island on a blown-up pool toy shaped like an alligator. (Karen Hough)

▪ Posing on the beach in bikinis on a blanket surrounded by snow. (Daisy Bobinchuck)

▪ Using a pancake flipper for an ice scraper. (Lori Maurer)

▪ What’s an ice scraper?

▪ Talking baby talk to the dog to convince her it’s OK to pee in the snow.

▪ Using a pitchfork for a snow shovel.

▪ Using an ice scraper (heretofore known as a pine sap remover) as a snow shovel.

▪ Sledding down the Cross Island Parkway bridge on Hilton Head using the top of a big Tupperware container. (Lisette Cifaldi)

▪ Sledding on a Christmas tree being dragged behind a vehicle. (Video from Charleston)

▪ Pulling anything through Bluffton from a golf cart. While turned around to take a video of it.

▪ De-icing your windshield with a pot of hot water.

▪ Dressing your snowman as a Dallas Cowboy. (Tony Grant)

What’s the craziest #local thing your did?