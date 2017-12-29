Beer glass revolution: Is the good old pint stumbling into the Hilton Head sunset?

More Videos 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center Pause 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:25 Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report 3:43 Jan. 1 supermoon is second chapter in a supermoon trilogy 1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 1:52 Here's how Laurel Bay residents reacted to Amanda Whatley's viral video 0:27 Watch John Daly's son make his winning putt 0:46 Will it be icy? Here's your Beaufort County weather forecast through New Year's Day 0:34 A look inside the Charleston Museum Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Do you know which beer goes with which glass? Here's a handy pairing guide. Who knew beer could be so complicated? From the lambic flute to the Trappist chalice, here's 10 types of beer glasses used by Hilton Head's World of Beer. Who knew beer could be so complicated? From the lambic flute to the Trappist chalice, here's 10 types of beer glasses used by Hilton Head's World of Beer. Jay Karr Staff video

Who knew beer could be so complicated? From the lambic flute to the Trappist chalice, here's 10 types of beer glasses used by Hilton Head's World of Beer. Jay Karr Staff video