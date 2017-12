More Videos

1:03 Do you know which beer goes with which glass? Here's a handy pairing guide.

0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

0:25 After 50+ years, he lost his job at the Beaufort Greyhound. Retirement didn’t take.

0:34 You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all?

0:19 Spartanburg rocker the "female Mick Jagger," performs with the Good Ol’ Girls

0:40 Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations

0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer

0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

0:20 Former Lady's Island restaurant owner has the laugh that kept them coming back

0:31 Watch as "Julia" the osprey is released on Hilton Head

1:04 How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse.