This Daufuskie restaurant will soon close its doors for the last time

More Videos 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole cum community center Pause 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 1:14 Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017 0:25 After 50+ years, he lost his job at the Beaufort Greyhound. Retirement didn’t take. 0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population 0:44 Ready, set, crawl: Tiny treadmills test baby sea turtle's endurance 0:41 There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole cum community center Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday. Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday. Jay Karr Marshside Mama's ;from Facebook

Marshside Mama’s restaurant and bar, which captures the funky, old-time Lowcountry vibe of Daufuskie Island and serves as a center of the island community, will close after 21 years, owner Beth Shipman announced Friday. Jay Karr Marshside Mama's ;from Facebook