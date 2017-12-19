Was that violinist at the Bluffton Target really in need? Does it really matter?

More Videos 0:25 After 50+ years, he lost his job at the Beaufort Greyhound. Retirement didn’t take. Pause 0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:50 Shared memories of Beaufort's legendary Nathaniel Bennett 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:44 This new road extension should help relieve Boundary Street congestion 0:32 There's only one place you can buy this special Harbour Town-themed beer. Here's where. 1:27 What brought a penguin to the Lowcountry? 0:34 You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all? 0:19 Spartanburg rocker the "female Mick Jagger," performs with the Good Ol’ Girls Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'This made my day:' Talented violinist in need thrills Bluffton shoppers A man played a rendition of Sia's "Cheap Thrills" on his violin outside of the Bluffton Target earlier this week. A woman stood next to him holding a sign that said she has one child, is pregnant and needs money for rent and food, as well as a job. A man played a rendition of Sia's "Cheap Thrills" on his violin outside of the Bluffton Target earlier this week. A woman stood next to him holding a sign that said she has one child, is pregnant and needs money for rent and food, as well as a job. Yeliz Celep Submitted

