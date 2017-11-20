Runaway buoys & oyster trails: 17 reasons to be thankful this year in the Lowcountry

More Videos 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer Pause 0:36 Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers 0:55 How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines 2:37 Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts 0:39 Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service 0:48 Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." 1:10 Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 0:36 May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate 0:53 Watch the moment Hilton Head broke the Guinness World Record Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse. A time lapse video taken Oct. 12, 2017 of the U.S. Coast Guard's Buoy No. 8 that washed up on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach after Tropical Storm Irma. A time lapse video taken Oct. 12, 2017 of the U.S. Coast Guard's Buoy No. 8 that washed up on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach after Tropical Storm Irma. Jay Karr Staff video

