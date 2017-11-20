Runaway buoys & oyster trails: 17 reasons to be thankful this year in the Lowcountry

More Videos

Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers 0:36

Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines 0:55

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts 2:37

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service 0:39

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service

Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you 0:48

Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate 0:36

May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate

Watch the moment Hilton Head broke the Guinness World Record 0:53

Watch the moment Hilton Head broke the Guinness World Record

  How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse.

    A time lapse video taken Oct. 12, 2017 of the U.S. Coast Guard's Buoy No. 8 that washed up on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach after Tropical Storm Irma.

A time lapse video taken Oct. 12, 2017 of the U.S. Coast Guard's Buoy No. 8 that washed up on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach after Tropical Storm Irma. Jay Karr Staff video
A time lapse video taken Oct. 12, 2017 of the U.S. Coast Guard's Buoy No. 8 that washed up on Hilton Head Island's South Forest Beach after Tropical Storm Irma. Jay Karr Staff video

David Lauderdale

Runaway buoys & oyster trails: 17 reasons to be thankful this year in the Lowcountry

By David Lauderdale

dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

November 20, 2017 02:52 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Reasons to be thankful this year in the South Carolina Lowcountry:

▪  Bluffton oysters.

▪  The new Lowcountry Oyster Trail.

▪  Hurricane Irma spared us, as it passed this way as a mere tropical storm after slamming other places and scaring us to death. We hunkered down, battened down the cliches, and rode it out with great thanksgiving. Just a year earlier, we saw what could happen when Hurricane Matthew leveled thousands of trees and flooded many homes.

  Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers

    The Island Packet looks at the damage that Tropical Storm Irma did on Hilton Head Island as it passed through the area.

Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers

The Island Packet looks at the damage that Tropical Storm Irma did on Hilton Head Island as it passed through the area.

Delayna Earley Staff video

▪  The big red buoy that bedazzled Hilton Head Island with magic this fall. Irma’s tidal surge swept the U.S. Coast Guard buoy away from its life of drudgery directing traffic eight miles at sea, swooshing it onto the sandy stage of South Forest Beach. There, it bathed in a spotlight of love and affection. A flood tide of people of all ages came to get photographs with the buoy. But its fling ended in the bed of a low boy trailer, which hauled it back to work. Now we can imagine that the safety warnings of its faithful flashing light spell out in code: What happens on Hilton Head stays on Hilton Head.

  Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

    The navigational buoy that washed onto South Forest Beach during Tropical Storm Irma is officially gone. Watch the video to find out how they moved the 13,000-lb. buoy on Wednesday afternoon.

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

The navigational buoy that washed onto South Forest Beach during Tropical Storm Irma is officially gone. Watch the video to find out how they moved the 13,000-lb. buoy on Wednesday afternoon.

Delayna Earley Staff video

▪  Also, a diamondback rattlesnake slithered on the beach, a deer darted among swimmers in the surf, and people were bitten by sharks, but everybody survived to tell the story.

  Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

    Bluffton veterinarian Ben Parker took this video of a giant rattlesnake swimming to their boat as they floated near the mouth of the May River.

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

Bluffton veterinarian Ben Parker took this video of a giant rattlesnake swimming to their boat as they floated near the mouth of the May River.

Ben Parker

▪  The Hilton Head coyotes, Okatie wild hogs and Beaufort armadillos are still letting us live here.

▪  People now sell actual Thanksgiving dressing, and for that matter everything else for the table. I’m thankful we don’t have to eat the glue that is the so-called dressing I make.

▪  And speaking of odd substances, we should always remain thankful for the boiled peanut.

  Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts

    Boiled peanuts are a Lowcountry classic. But they're an acquired taste. We asked a few Island Packet-Beaufort Gazette staff members to give them a try, and, well, they're not for everyone.

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts

Boiled peanuts are a Lowcountry classic. But they're an acquired taste. We asked a few Island Packet-Beaufort Gazette staff members to give them a try, and, well, they're not for everyone.

Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

▪  We may be newcomers, but not when it comes to Thanksgiving. We had people settling here long before the big party at Plymouth Rock. And our settlers didn’t wear patent leather buckle shoes and dunk flirty women.

▪  We no longer have to drive more than two blocks in Beaufort County to get to a Dollar General store.

▪  We still benefit from the productive lives of two people inducted this year into the Hilton Head Island Hall of Fame: business leader John F. Curry, and educator and pastor Isaac Wilborn.

▪  Bluffton Self Help celebrated 30 years as a social services safety net, coming a long way since it was operated out of the trunk of founder Ida Martin’s car.

▪  The Children’s Center on Hilton Head marked 50 years of providing preschool education, primarily for working families who pay as they are able. It was early proof that newcomers to Hilton Head would give back to their new home town.

▪  The Hilton Head Rotary Club also celebrated half a century of being fair to all concerned.

▪  Beach nourishment on Hilton Head, even with the passing of a tropical storm, again glued together the golden goose for Beaufort County’s economy.

  How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

    The South Island Emergency Beach Fill project began last week on Hilton Head and continued on Tuesday. The $3.8 million project is placing 300,000 cubic yards of sand along about two miles of beach in Sea Pines that were heavily eroded by Hurricane Matthew.

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

The South Island Emergency Beach Fill project began last week on Hilton Head and continued on Tuesday. The $3.8 million project is placing 300,000 cubic yards of sand along about two miles of beach in Sea Pines that were heavily eroded by Hurricane Matthew.

Jay Karr Staff video

▪  Beaufort County was recognized for its singular role in American history by being named the site of the National Park Service’s new Reconstruction Era National Monument.

  Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service

    Rev. Kenneth Hodges of Tabernacle Baptist Church in downtown Beaufort talks on Tuesday afternoon about receiving the letter of acceptance for Robert Smalls grave site to be a part of the National Parks Service National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program.

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service

Rev. Kenneth Hodges of Tabernacle Baptist Church in downtown Beaufort talks on Tuesday afternoon about receiving the letter of acceptance for Robert Smalls grave site to be a part of the National Parks Service National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program.

Drew Martin Staff video

▪  Marsh tacky races still draw a crowd.

  Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you

    The marsh tacky horse race was the headline event at A Lowcountry Fair with Historical Flair, held on Saturday at Cotton Hall Plantation to benefit the Santa Elena Foundation. Here, is the championship race, which decided the winner of the Santa Elena Cup.

Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you

The marsh tacky horse race was the headline event at A Lowcountry Fair with Historical Flair, held on Saturday at Cotton Hall Plantation to benefit the Santa Elena Foundation. Here, is the championship race, which decided the winner of the Santa Elena Cup.

Jay Karr Staff video

What’s on your list of things to be thankful for?

David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale

  'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

    Bluffton's Pressana Grant is remembered as a beautiful gospel singer by friends and neighbors the day after she died in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon on Bluffton Parkway.

'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer

About David Lauderdale

David Lauderdale

@thatslauderdale

David Lauderdale writes about the people, culture, traditions and issues of the South Carolina Lowcountry.