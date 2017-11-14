Carolina-Clemson hate turns into an oyster knife duel on Big Thursday in Ridgeland

More Videos 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team Pause 0:47 Bluffton Police visit teen battling aggressive cancer 0:49 This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 1:36 Watch as Florida police dog takes out drug dealers 0:29 Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 1:03 Check out the newest 'kids' in goat yoga class 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 1:25 Still need a flu shot? Make a call to the appointment line 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Beaufort experts show us how to shuck an oyster Though Beaufort's Sea Eagle Market does not provide oyster shucking service for the oysters it sells, workers there know a thing or two about how to prize an oyster from its shell. Here, just in time for oyster season, employees Kelly Bowick and Lora Wasielewski demonstrate the proper way to shuck a raw oyster on Nov. 10, 2016. Though Beaufort's Sea Eagle Market does not provide oyster shucking service for the oysters it sells, workers there know a thing or two about how to prize an oyster from its shell. Here, just in time for oyster season, employees Kelly Bowick and Lora Wasielewski demonstrate the proper way to shuck a raw oyster on Nov. 10, 2016. Jay Karr The Island Packet

