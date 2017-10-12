Could a T-shirt help save the big, red Hilton Head buoy?

Call him a rebel without a — T-shirt.
Art Hansen has whipped out a design for a T-shirt to save the Hilton Head Island buoy.
But, even as plans continue to remove the large, red U.S. Coast Guard buoy that washed up during Tropical Storm Irma, there is no organized effort to save it, and no T-shirts.
“SOB: Save Our Buoy! Hilton Head Island, SC” is written below a Photoshopped photograph of the buoy.
The public has flocked to the buoy since it arrived from eight miles offshore on Sept. 11. It is near the popular Coligny Beach Park, and a prop for countless photos — and at least one wedding.
“I read the story about saving the buoy and I said, ‘Heck, that deserves a T-shirt design,” said Hansen, a decorative artist specializing in murals, furniture and commissioned paintings.
“I really thought the comments about how the town ought to buy this buoy was a good idea,” he said. “But you could also save the buoy by selling the T-shirts and raising enough money to buy it.”
He’s convinced it would sell, if given a chance.
“It’s probably too late to save it, though,” he said. “It’s too bad. People loved it.”
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
