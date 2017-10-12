T-shirt design by Art Hansen of Hilton Head Island.
David Lauderdale

Could a T-shirt help save the big, red Hilton Head buoy?

By David Lauderdale

dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

October 12, 2017 9:47 AM

Call him a rebel without a — T-shirt.

Art Hansen has whipped out a design for a T-shirt to save the Hilton Head Island buoy.

  • The stranded Hilton Head buoy is still on the beach. Here's why.

    Art Smith, owner of American Pride Waste Solutions, who has been contracted by the U.S. Coast Guard to remove the buoy from the beach and get it to Charleston, talks about what went wrong with the buoy removal on Monday morning.

The stranded Hilton Head buoy is still on the beach. Here's why.

Art Smith, owner of American Pride Waste Solutions, who has been contracted by the U.S. Coast Guard to remove the buoy from the beach and get it to Charleston, talks about what went wrong with the buoy removal on Monday morning.

Delayna Earley Staff video

But, even as plans continue to remove the large, red U.S. Coast Guard buoy that washed up during Tropical Storm Irma, there is no organized effort to save it, and no T-shirts.

“SOB: Save Our Buoy! Hilton Head Island, SC” is written below a Photoshopped photograph of the buoy.

The public has flocked to the buoy since it arrived from eight miles offshore on Sept. 11. It is near the popular Coligny Beach Park, and a prop for countless photos — and at least one wedding.

  • What would the residents like to see happen to Hilton Head's buoy?

    The buoy is still at Coligny Beach, so we went and asked some of the locals what they would like to see happen to the buoy that washed onto the beach during Tropical Storm Irma in September.

What would the residents like to see happen to Hilton Head's buoy?

The buoy is still at Coligny Beach, so we went and asked some of the locals what they would like to see happen to the buoy that washed onto the beach during Tropical Storm Irma in September.

Delayna Earley Staff video

“I read the story about saving the buoy and I said, ‘Heck, that deserves a T-shirt design,” said Hansen, a decorative artist specializing in murals, furniture and commissioned paintings.

“I really thought the comments about how the town ought to buy this buoy was a good idea,” he said. “But you could also save the buoy by selling the T-shirts and raising enough money to buy it.”

He’s convinced it would sell, if given a chance.

“It’s probably too late to save it, though,” he said. “It’s too bad. People loved it.”

  • After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark

    Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos.

After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark

Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos.

Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com Submitted photos

David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale

