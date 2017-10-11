This Hilton Head Island church choir is headed to Carnegie Hall

Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home

Back in town this weekend for the 60th reunion of the Beaufort High School class of 1957, Katy Polk Rahn is staying in her old family home in Pigeon Point -- which is now the Magnolia Court Guest Suites. Here, she reminisces about growing up in Beaufort while exploring the house with her husband, and high school sweetheart, Kenny Rahn.