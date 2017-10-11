This Hilton Head Island church choir is headed to Carnegie Hall

The Sanctuary Choir of First Presbyterian Church on Hilton Head Island has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Director S. Russell “Rusty” Floyd III’s choir will participate in a performance of Mark Hayes’ “International Carol Suites” on Sunday, Nov. 19.
“Also exciting is that Mark Hayes has invited Laura to be the soprano soloist for the event,” Floyd said of his wife, Laura Floyd.
The island choir will join with other choristers to form the Distinguished Concerts Singers International choir. Hayes will lead the performance and serve as the clinician for the five-day residency that will include about 10 hours of rehearsals.
Jonathan Griffith, artistic director and principal conductor for Distinguished Concerts Singers International New York,said in a news release: “The Sanctuary Choir received this invitation because of the quality and high level of musicianship demonstrated by the singers as well as the exceptional recommendation given by Mark Hayes.”
“International Carol Suites” was commissioned by First Presbyterian Church, where its world premiere was held in December 2016.
It contains 30 Christmas carols, representing 20 countries: Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Austria, Ukraine, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Bohemia, Russia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Venezuela, Chile, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada and the United States.
The work is arranged in a group of five geographically-themed suites, which are each approximately 10 minutes long.
Hayes writes in the foreword: “Whether you perform this work with your school choir, community chorus, or church choir, in English or in the native language of the carols, I hope you experience a grander sense of Christmas as expressed through the universal language of music: The message of Christmas is amazing in every language.”
Hayes is an award-winning concert pianist, composer, arranger and conductor. His personal catalog, totaling more than 1,000 published works, includes work for solo voice, solo piano, multiple pianos, orchestra, jazz combo, small instrumental ensembles, and choruses of all kinds.
He received a bachelor of music degree summa cum laude in piano performance from Baylor University in 1975.
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
Comments