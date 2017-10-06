In Beaufort, a 60th high school reunion sparks memories of a mother’s abiding love

Katy Rahn, née Polk, is photographed with her husband, Kenny, in front of Katy’s childhood home on Pigeon Point Road in Beaufort. Katy, a 1957 graduate of Beaufort High School, is staying in the home, which is now a guesthouse known as Magnolia Court. “I can remember kissing you goodnight on this porch,” said Kenny, who dated Katy in high school and is a 1956 graduate of Beaufort High. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com