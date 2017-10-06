In Beaufort, a 60th high school reunion sparks memories of a mother’s abiding love

This weekend’s Beaufort High School Class of 1957 60th class reunion is much more than that for Katy Polk Rahn.
It is a true homecoming.
She is staying in the home where she was born, and where she enjoyed a “blessed childhood” in Pigeon Point.
What is now a trendy section of town leaning into Bellamy Curve was in the 1930s a place where her father built their house by hand — and also raised chickens and had horses.
This is Katy’s first visit to 1204 Pigeon Point Road since Brenda Hood restored and remodeled it more than a decade ago as part of a four-unit vacation rental property known as Magnolia Court Guest Suites.
Katy’s brother George Polk of Charleston rented the house for his big sister to enjoy during her big reunion, along with her husband, Kenny, and a two other couples.
Katy will giggle again with classmates like Anne Christensen Pollitzer, Norma Duncan, Tommy Burnett and Bill Pollock, whose father was the famous general at Parris Island.
They’ll relive hanging out at The Shack when Elvis Presley was getting everything “All Shook Up.”
Classmates who often went all 12 grades together will enjoy dinner on Saturday night at Cat Island.
But for Katy, the true homecoming will an emotional reminder of some dark days.
Quillie and Jackie Carter Polk saw opportunity in Beaufort when they moved from the upper reaches of the Lowcountry.
He was a World War I veteran who took a job in the commissary at the Parris Island Marine Corps Recruit Depot.
He bought some land bordering Boundary Street, built a home of heart pine so hard that Brenda Hood said today’s workers couldn’t even drive a nail into it, and set up other businesses next door. George Polk said his daddy had an upholstery shop and a mechanical contracting company in addition to the chicken-and-egg business.
But George was only 4 years old when his father died. Katy was the oldest. She was 10. Their late brother Frank was in between. And two days after their father died, Jackie gave birth to the baby, Linda Jean.
Linda was born with heart problems and died when she was 4 1/2. George said she was born on his birthday, and buried on Katy’s birthday.
Jackie Polk was 35 with a house full of children when she was thrust into a new life.
“She had no idea even how to write a check when Daddy died,” Katy said. “But she learned.”
She became an entrepreneur.
She first took in roomers and boarders, cooking and cleaning for them, while she and all four children shared a single bedroom. Everyone shared one bathroom.
Jackie was hampered when her husband’s will could not be found, Katy said, but she was able to have rental property around town, and later converted her husband’s business warehouse next door into three apartments.
She eventually took a job as a clerk at the Belk department store on Bay Street and worked there for 32 years.
She never remarried. She devoted her life to her children.
“We were always told we were her gift from God,” Katy said. “We always felt loved. There were some sad times in that house, mostly when I was younger, but it always had a loving atmosphere.”
Pigeon Point and the Baptist Church of Beaufort became pillars for the Polk family.
George Polk, who has been selling fencing for almost 50 years, gets giddy talking about the working-class neighborhood where everyone’s parents had an account at Mom Miller’s store, and the boys played football in the dirt on Charles Street.
Katy talks about walking to the elementary school, and George talks about riding horses to camp out in woods that are now the new portion of Beaufort National Cemetery.
He talks about working with today’s Beaufort County Council Chairman Paul Sommerville and his uncle, Arthur O. Christensen. The boys helped him survey all morning so they could water ski all afternoon.
“When he was 85 years old, Paul and I pulled him to Savannah on a slolom ski,” George said, howling in laughter.
He talks about the baseball fields, and the strong influence of the man who ran the games, Basil Green.
“We would sit on the brick fence of the Beaufort National Cemetery and see all the tombstones in perfect lines with rounded tops,” he said. “They looked like ghosts out there when the moonlight was on them.”
His father was buried there, as well as his baby sister, and, in 1993, his ever-loving mother.
“I wouldn’t change my childhood for anything,” George said.
Pigeon Point at one time had an airstrip, and old cinder block buildings where German prisoners of war lived during World War II. Today, a large community park is in that place, and the neighborhood that rims the riverfront and is filled with gorgeous oaks is making a comeback.
As others are doing, Brenda Hood fixed up what she bought instead of ripping it down.
She stripped the house and triplex next door down to the studs, remodeled, decorated and helped introduce Beaufort to vacation rentals. Her husband, Gene Hood, who recently retired as our area’s chief public defender, thought circuit court judges and lawyers could use a place to stay.
For the 60th class reunion, it’s a place where Katy and Kenny Rahn can stay, remembering stolen kisses on the porch. And reliving the overarching power that a mother’s love has to snuff out darkness.
