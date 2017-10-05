Hey Hilton Head! Let your voices be heard! Save the big red buoy

More Videos 1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner Pause 2:18 Gullah prayer of thanks 0:38 Two new things at Beaufort Shrimp Festival; One is for the kids, the other is for everyone 1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 0:32 Driving I-95? Changes are coming to Jasper County's stretch 0:43 Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:41 What PGA great Lee Trevino loves about Harbour Town Golf Links 2:37 Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 0:26 You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos. Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos. Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com Submitted photos

Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos. Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com Submitted photos