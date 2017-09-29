‘Just scary as hell’: Vietnam comes back to speak through Beaufort County voices

I wasn’t going to watch “The Vietnam War.”
It would be too depressing, seeing what Ken Burns would show in the 10-part documentary that aired last week on PBS.
It would tell again the nightly news of my youth, when stone-faced newsmen in thin ties would tell each night in black-and-white the death toll from Vietnam.
I was too young to go to Vietnam. I still had a 4-F college deferment from the draft when the last Americans left by helicopter from a rooftop.
But I did watch a good bit of the documentary. It was like looking in a mirror. It’s still a fractured tale, and still why my mother can sigh and say, “The 1970s was a hard time to raise children.”
I also feared the series because I knew it wouldn’t settle anything.
I can’t settle it, either. But my job has taken me face-to-face with Vietnam, many years later, many miles away, as seen through the eyes of men who, like me, are starting to look old.
Some of them speak in silence. U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson was just a kid of the Lowcountry — an African-American who would have not yet been deemed worthy of attending a “white” high school when he died in Vietnam. His tombstone at the Beaufort National Cemetery speaks loudly for him. “Medal of Honor,” it says.
Others speak for the first time. Gray-haired men, some in suits and some in biker gear, say they came home from Vietnam, literally flying from hot brutality to hippies burning flags with no buffer in between. They changed clothes and hid it all away, maybe behind a bottle.
I’m left thinking, we owe these people. They did for their country what so many — including several presidents — fought hard not to do.
They went.
‘I thought I had left Vietnam’
I didn’t meet them in Da Nang. I met them in Beaufort County.
John Woggon cut a sharp figure on a much different duty back home, teaching history at Hilton Head Island High School. In his dying days, his old medic from Hill 100 came to sit by his side for four days. And a student wrote on Facebook: “Crushed pack of Doral menthols in some very tight stone washed jeans and a very kind grimace, how I’ll remember that man. Oorah.”
Dave Mitchell of Bluffton flew tiny, egg-shaped “loach” helicopters 8 or 10 feet above the ground, close enough to bend back the elephant grass in Nam. Almost 50 years later, some of those pilots got together here to talk for the first time. One said, “I thought I had left Vietnam and Vietnam had left me — but it hadn’t.”
Walt Ledbetter of Lady’s Island was a hero and father figure to kids flying helicopters over there. He tried to explain it to me: “On a pitch-ass black night going up into the Quay Son mountains, and you don’t have any instruments to direct you, it’s all by eyesight, you can’t see, you’re going up canyons to get guys out. It’s just scary as hell. And to have a kid who hadn’t flown that much do it time and time again ...”
Twenty of them came to Beaufort to surprise him on his 84th birthday.
“I don’t think anybody copes with war in any fashion,” one told me. “I was hitting the bottle heavy when I got out. It helps to get together because the other guys understand what you’re talking about. You tell stories, get it off your chest. It is medicinal. A bond was formed because of the danger. Their lives depended on you and your life depended on them, so you get real close.”
‘The Wall’
Doug “Jake” Jaquays of Lady’s Island recently found his band of brothers. Back home, the Grateful Dead was grooving a packed Fillmore West with “Turn on Your Love Light” in the spring of 1969 when that band of Marines charged up Hill 484 in Vietnam.
Karl Marlantes led the guys up that hill. He described in his best-selling 2010 book, “Matterhorn,” and in the PBS documentary last week. He was there for a reunion of the Charlie 1/4 “boys” on Parris Island in 2013 when Brig. Gen. Lori Reynolds, the first female commanding general at Parris Island, came to their picnic at the Rod and Gun Club.
“We may not have treated you well 30 or 40 years ago,” she said, drawing a big laugh, “but believe me, this Marine Corps loves you, and we thank you and we appreciate the stories and standards and the legends that you created. You are welcome here anytime.”
To that came a roar of applause.
Those who didn’t come home alive — almost 60,000 strong — speak to us from “The Wall” at the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
I was a chaperone on our local sixth-grade trip to Washington when I felt its power. It did not come from the wall itself, but from the children. Little boys stopped elbowing each other and fell silent at the wall. Some cried.
They will know the mayhem of my Vietnam era through documentaries or history books, if at all. Yet they innately fell silent at “The Wall.”
Something inside them told them to give respect.
It’s the least any of us can do.
