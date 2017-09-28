‘Yes, there were nude women.’ How a Bluffton man helped Hugh Hefner build Playboy

More Videos 1:04 'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner Pause 0:36 Irma's damage to Hilton Head: By the numbers 0:37 6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed 1:08 Botanical gardens offer serenity outside Savannah's city limits 3:05 Buoy is a beacon for Hilton Head visitors: Reader photos of 'Buoy 8' 1:16 Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson donates paycheck to Hurricane Harvey victims 3:03 Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey 0:26 You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location 0:37 Thanks to Irma, this bird is a long way from home 0:43 Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'The elder statesman of the sexual revolution': Bluffton man remembers Hugh Hefner As Playboy magazine's long-time art director, Bluffton's Tom Staebler worked closely with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday. Here, he reminisces about Hefner, describing him as the elder statesman of the sexual revolution. As Playboy magazine's long-time art director, Bluffton's Tom Staebler worked closely with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday. Here, he reminisces about Hefner, describing him as the elder statesman of the sexual revolution. Jay Karr Staff video

