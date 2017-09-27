On Hilton Head, the future promises a human heart built with a desktop printer

More Videos 0:41 The basics to growing body parts Pause 0:39 To build organs, doctors don't use ink in this 3D printer 3:45 Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 0:37 6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed 1:28 Stranded buoy brings wedding bells to Hilton Head beach 1:08 Botanical gardens offer serenity outside Savannah's city limits 2:12 The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico after Maria, Irma 0:47 Look who won the 'Lil Baby Goober' Pageant at the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival 0:43 Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:45 Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The basics to growing body parts Anthony Atala, MD, director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at Wake Forest University, explains how a tiny piece of tissue from a human organ can be used to regenerate body parts in several weeks by growing a person's cells outside of their body. Anthony Atala, MD, director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at Wake Forest University, explains how a tiny piece of tissue from a human organ can be used to regenerate body parts in several weeks by growing a person's cells outside of their body. ted.com

