‘Elated to be alive’: How Hilton Head siblings survived Category 5 Hurricane Irma on St. Thomas

3:45 Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria Pause

0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

1:28 Stranded buoy brings wedding bells to Hilton Head beach

0:45 Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS

2:07 Meet the singing Parris Island drill instructor

1:22 'Like a fairy tale come true': May River Montessori co-founder talks 30 years in operation

0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

0:36 Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches

0:45 These two Hilton Head resorts have closed after Tropical Storm Irma