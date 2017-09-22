Mosquitoes on Hilton Head are so bad ...

How bad are the mosquitoes at your place?
Where I live, they’re so bad ...
▪ Blood-alcohol level is no trouble because we have no blood.
▪ Our best-selling perfume is Eau du Kerosene.
▪ Hurricane Maria is afraid to come near us.
▪ The street lights come on at mid-day.
▪ We’re giving our children citronella cigarettes.
▪ A baby born at Hilton Head Hospital was named DEET.
▪ We can’t go to the bank because we’re all wearing face masks.
▪ They’re so big they want to be the official state bird.
▪ People are walking their dogs in beekeepers’ suits.
▪ The root doctor is afraid to make house calls.
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
Comments