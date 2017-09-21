More Videos

The Porcupine was abuzz during a Retirement Sale on Thursday. Owner Avis Rollison will soon close the boutique after 42 years. David Lauderdale dlauderdale@islandpacket.com
David Lauderdale

This iconic Hilton Head clothing boutique is closing its doors forever

By David Lauderdale

dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

September 21, 2017 12:35 PM

The Porcupine is closing.

The women’s clothing boutique in the Village at Wexford shopping center became a Hilton Head Island institution in the 42 years it has been owned by Avis Rollison.

On Sunday, she hung bright pink “Retirement Sale” signs on the windows, and on Tuesday the news was posted on Facebook:

“Dear friends and loyal customers, after 42 years I have decided to retire and try to live many of my dreams so we have initiated a wall-to-wall Retirement Sale to liquidate every single item of merchandise in my store to include all dresses, tops, pants, sleepwear, jewelry, handbags, shoes, accessories and gifts.

“I am closing the doors forever. All of my merchandise must be sold.”

The shop was abuzz Thursday morning as the sale got into gear and Rollison worked the floor.

They quickly outgrew the original shop she and her former husband bought in Coligny Plaza as a venture added to her night job in a restaurant. It moved to The Gallery of Shoppes and finally the Village at Wexford, surviving longer than all but a handful of local businesses as hundreds came and went.

This story will be updated.

