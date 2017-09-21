This iconic Hilton Head clothing boutique is closing its doors forever

0:17 Inside Hilton Head Island's The Porcupine as closure looms Pause

0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go."

1:01 Hilton Head woman participated in civil rights 'kneel-ins' at white church

0:52 Air ambulance responds to truck wreck on U.S. 278

3:45 Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria

0:45 Coroner says they've identified Lady's Island homicide victim

2:37 Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts

2:42 Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation

3:26 Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico