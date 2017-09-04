Hilton Head woman’s knees felt like jelly when she helped integrate America at a church ‘kneel-in’

Emma (Joffrion) Campbell sits for a portrait at her Hilton Head Island home on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 with the Associated Press photo of her and three other black women as they leave St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Jackson, Miss., following integrated services on June 16, 1963. Their visit was likely the first successful “kneel-in” in the racially-charged city. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com