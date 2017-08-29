How a Hilton Head kid reporter got a job with Time and is living the American dream

More Videos 0:33 Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer Pause 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 1:09 Dog rips apart Georgia woman's car as she pleads with officers 0:29 Here's where a Beaufort woman crawled to safety after attack 1:18 Bluffton police are no match for suspects in car chase at speeds over 100 mph 1:21 One dog missing in Beaufort house fire 0:39 Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:52 Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist Hilton Head fifth-grader Christopher Nguyen was recently selected as one of 12 student reporters for TIME for Kids, a classroom magazine. While being interviewed on Tuesday, he revealed that he also records voice-overs for advertisements and showed off his voice-over voice. Hilton Head fifth-grader Christopher Nguyen was recently selected as one of 12 student reporters for TIME for Kids, a classroom magazine. While being interviewed on Tuesday, he revealed that he also records voice-overs for advertisements and showed off his voice-over voice. Jay Karr Staff video

Hilton Head fifth-grader Christopher Nguyen was recently selected as one of 12 student reporters for TIME for Kids, a classroom magazine. While being interviewed on Tuesday, he revealed that he also records voice-overs for advertisements and showed off his voice-over voice. Jay Karr Staff video