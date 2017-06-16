The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles began issuing a new South Carolina license plate in 2016, featuring the palmetto tree and crescent moon in indigo with a white background. It uses the state motto, ‘While I Breathe, I Hope.’
David Lauderdale

June 16, 2017 8:33 AM

Here are some SC slogans you definitely will not be seeing on your license plate

By David Lauderdale

dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

This column was originally published on Oct. 11, 2006.

When the state of South Carolina switched to a new license plate in 2008, it asked for public input on the new design.

It had to include space for a plate slogan, to be determined by the state at a later date.

Maybe that means “Smiling Faces. Beautiful Places” will rust into history like the slogan of the 1930s, when we were “The Iodine State.” That was a shameless scheme to make people think eating South Carolina vegetables would prevent unsightly goiters from disfiguring their necks.

More recently, our license plates have been rear-ended by other conspiracies. Both an anti-abortion slogan and a sitting governor’s campaign slogan have been suggested for the license plates.

And the legislature has approved so many special-interest license plates — promoting everything from Sons of Confederate Veterans to the Secular Humanists of the Lowcountry — that the list of options looks like something from the Gay Dolphin gift store in Myrtle Beach.

The Department of Motor Vehicles asked for a visually appealing design for the basic plate that promotes the quality of life in South Carolina, reflects a positive aspect of life in our state and promotes it as a destination for visitors.

Our online readers were asked to suggest a new slogan. Maybe I got them off on the wrong foot by suggesting “Crowded Places. Red Faces.” At any rate, here are some of their ideas:

• “Ignant and Poud of It.”

• “South Carolina/East Ohio.”

• “We Still Hunt Hogs.”

• “Bulldozing History.”

• “Yankees Go Home. Leave Yer Money.”

• “Failure is an Option.”

• “Welcome Illegals!”

• “Thank God for Mississippi.”

• “Leaving History Behind.”

• “I Don’t Care How You Did It Up North.”

• “Welcome to the Redneck Riviera.”

• “Welcome to South Carolina. Now Go Home.”

Ouch.

Here are some other slogans I’m tinkering with that might — just might — escape consideration by the state:

• “License Plates: Our No. 1 Industry.”

• “Mega Dittos to Independent Streaks.”

• “Our State Flag is NOT an Outhouse Symbol.”

• “West Virginia by the Sea.”

• “We’ll Get Out Our Matching Cool Whip Dinnerware for You.”

• “Even Our Barbecue Sauce Ain’t Fergettin’.”

• “Tank Top Tuxedo Capital of the World.”

• “Home of Snakes on a Fo-Wheelah.”

• “Come Discover How No-See-Ums Turned the Miss Catfish Stomp Swimsuit Competition into a Talent Show.”

• “Honk if You Got Married at the Esso Club.”

• “What Louvre? We Seen I-95 From Pedro’s Sombrero.”

• “Raised by Marsh Tackeys.”

• “We’ll Sweep the Yard for You.”

• “I Brake for the Albino Skunk Bluegrass Festival.”

• “At Least Our Bird Dogs Have Family Trees.”

• “My Other Car is a Riding Mower.”

• “Admission Test: Can You Pickle Pork Skins?”

• “Blue Hairs Smiling at Me. Nothing But Blue Hairs Do I See.”

• “We’re Not Old, We’re Hip. Well, We Were Hip. It Got Replaced.”

• “Boiled Peanuts: Elegance That Don’t Require Teeth.”

• “Life in the Fast Lane: Mama Got Run Over Painting a Tiger Paw on the Bypass, but She’s a Big Hit at the Wax Museum.”

• “Bless Your Heart.”

• “Shrimp Baitin’ Ain’t Hatin.’ ”

• “Gamecocks Came First, You Idiot. They Don’t Even Lay Eggs.”

• “Home of Deep-Fried Cheese Grits.”

• “Up on Blocks and High on Life.”

• “Welcome to Hell Hole Swamp.”

And the least likely slogan to appear on the new S.C. license plates:

• “If God Wanted Us to Be a Blue State, He Would’ve Given Our Legislature More Than One Crayon.”

David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale

