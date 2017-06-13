Where do you vacation when you live on Hilton Head? Nowhere

This column was first published on June 24, 2009.
When you live in a resort area, where do you go for vacation, everyone asks. Try nowhere.
Actually, on a recent vacation I went to the shores of Port Royal Sound every morning around sunrise, or before the thermometer reached triple digits. I watched shrimp trawlers chugging out of Skull Creek and charter boats dashing across the sound. Their captains were heading for “the office” beneath mountains of clouds so majestic they made me mumble a line from the old hymnal: “Oh, they tell me of a home far beyond the skies ...”
I saw a modern man casting a net taller than himself to catch finger mullets for bait. I saw an osprey fishing with no equipment, much less a license. Between its dive bombs, it swooped by so close I could hear its wings slicing the air.
I saw amorous horseshoe crabs, dead blue crabs and skittish fiddler crabs. I saw three hermit crabs in three different shells all grabbing one another like there wasn’t enough room in the sea for them to get along.
I saw blue herons and snowy egrets spearing tiny morsels from gentle waves at the shoreline.
I enjoyed a local restaurant and bought fresh flounder at a local store.
I picked a big white bucket full of tomatoes at Dempsey Farm on St. Helena Island. I filled two grocery bags of sweet corn, and tried to turn the St. Helena fresh okra into a bacon-y okra pilau. Note to self: Ask for an official Charleston rice steamer for Christmas.
On St. Helena, I saw roadside bottle-tree vendors. I said a prayer when we passed the tiny white chapel, and waited in line for shrimp burgers at the Shrimp Shack. I saw an old yellow school bus with the roof torched off. Riding where bright little faces used to sit were wobbly stacks of green watermelons. Instead of going to school, this bus pulled in by the 18-wheelers at a packing shed.
I went to the Saturday morning farmers market by the garden plots in Hilton Head Plantation. A man whose corn stalks were knocked over by a frisky wind the night before tossed me a couple of ears. Ten minutes later, they were heated in a 34-year-old iron skillet in their own milk, a dash of salt and a spoonful of bacon grease.
I ate an Alvin Ord sandwich in Kate Gleason Park behind Beaufort Memorial Hospital. A warm wind blew my napkins away as I sat on the bluff over the big bend in the Beaufort River. Dancing dolphins were etched into a granite park bench, kindly provided in memory of Yvonne E. Wells, someone about my age whom I never knew, but somehow now did.
No, I didn’t go anywhere.
I’m glad I didn’t.
