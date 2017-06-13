From an island old-timer: How to tell when you are no longer a Hilton Head newcomer

This column was originally pubished on March 8, 2006.
Maybe the Hilton Head Plantation Newcomers Club will have the answer to that old Lowcountry question: When does a Newcomer become an Old-Timer?
I thought I might get some hints when I spoke to the Hilton Head Plantation Newcomers Club. Maybe the answer has been right there all along, buried deep in the Newcomers Club bylaws. You’re an Old-Timer when you get booted out of the Newcomers Club.
This question once was addressed by one of Hilton Head Island’s more famous Newcomers. The late Garry Moore wrote a funny column for the Packet after he retired to Calibogue Cay in Sea Pines from a long career in radio and television.
Here’s how he put it in 1980:
“The answer, I suspect, lies in the mind of the individual. The Newcomer feels that he is on the island but not yet quite of it. The Old-Timer, conversely, feels that he is the island.”
Through the years, I’ve watched scores of Newcomers arrive to take jobs at the Packet. In this process, I’ve learned precisely when they quit being Newcomers. It’s the first time they say something is ugly.
Ugly in many places is an elderly man sleeping over a steam grate, a piece of cardboard serving as a blanket.
Ugly here is a brightly colored wind sock.
Someone will write a letter to the Packet, and next thing you know, the wind sock is a bigger problem than the Middle East.
Don’t kid yourself, we’re all that way.
That’s another thing about being an Old-Timer. We get our hackles up. Everyone is issued a nice new set of hackles when the moving van pulls off of Interstate 95. Some people are using them by the time they get to the bridge.
A lot of Newcomers find this to be a mysterious place to live. And it’s for good reason.
The greatest symbol of their new community is a lighthouse, but then they discover that you can’t have lights here.
Splish, splash, you can hear them all night — Newcomers driving into dark lagoons.
We can sometimes find Newcomers in their submerged BMWs because the turn signal is still flashing. Newcomers are the only ones who use turn signals around here. They soon learn that turn signals are like neckties: They’re totally optional.
But when our Founding Realtors were designing the fake Lighthouse, what were they supposed to do, call it a fake Darkhouse?
Oh, no.
Darkness is for the outside, not the inside. Inside, we have to be light and airy. Our walls are made of glass. Our roofs are full of skylights.
We even have skylights in our dog houses.
Oops. We don’t have dog houses. That would be considered a nonconforming structure, like a swing set.
What could be uglier than a swing set? Some Newcomers are puzzled by our covenants against swing sets, but they’ll soon learn it is based on a sound principle: Children are to be seen comatose in front of a video game, not heard playing on a swing set.
And if we allowed dog houses, we’d have to have dog guard gates. You can see the problem there, can’t you? Dogs would wave through anybody — Lab mixes, part Huskies, you name it.
But we need to be careful here. We don’t want to give the human guards any clever ideas. What if they wised up and quit issuing all those gate passes and vehicle stickers, and went with an Invisible Fence? Newcomers would wear big metal collars. Old-Timers would zap them when they got near the bridge.
Oops. That was an ugly thought.
