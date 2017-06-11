Popular Hilton Head preschool teacher dies suddenly

Red birds are crying on Hilton Head Island.
Rebecca Setless Martel died unexpectedly Tuesday. She was 49 and going full steam in a busy life centered around her three children: Mason, 19; Lara, 17, a rising senior at Hilton Head Island High School; and Faith, a 14-year-old incoming freshman at the high school.
But she also leaves scores of children she taught over the past 13 years in the Red Bird Class of 4-year-olds at All Saints Preschool on the island.
“She cried every year at the preschool graduation,” said Nan Thompson, director of the close-knit school where Martel was known as Miss Rebecca. “And she kept up with them — and their parents — year after year after year. She had a true heart of joy.”
Martel died of natural causes that an autopsy may identify, said attorney Lauren Martel of Hilton Head, sister of Rebecca Martel’s former husband, Brantley.
“It is a blow,” Lauren Martel said. “She was so involved and she loved life. It’s a big hole. There’s an emptiness without her vivacious spirit.”
When Lauren Martel posted the shocking news on Facebook, hundreds responded.
Amanda Kirk Loniero posted: “We cannot express how sad we are for this family!!! Rebecca has touched the lives of so many little ones in our community, and families alike. She was one of a kind, with an infectious smile and attitude! While our hearts break, we lift the family up in prayer and know this HHI community will come together for them!! Love and prayers!!!”
A candlelight service was held Tuesday night at First Presbyterian Church, especially for young people.
The Martel family, starting with Lauren’s late parents, have been active in the church since moving to the island from New York more than 25 years ago. Rebecca and Brantley Martel were married there. Rebecca’s memorial service will be held there at 4 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a reception.
Rebecca Martel never missed her children’s games: the girls’ lacrosse, her son’s roller hockey, or whatever. Two weekends ago, she was in North Carolina for an all-day lacrosse tournament.
Friends say she also expected her children be involved in church, school and the community.
Lara went on a church mission trip to Nicaragua this spring.
One of Rebecca Martel’s last Facebook posts came on May 24 when Faith graduated from Hilton Head Island Middle School. It was a typical whirlwind day. In the morning, her 14 Red Birds graduated.
She posted this with a picture taken of her with her three children, and a heart emoticon:
“Celebrating Faith’s 8th Grade Graduation Tonight! She is now officially a HHIHS ‘Seahawk’ ;) The last of my kiddos to finish up Middle School. Nothing but LOVE~LOVE~LOVE in this picture.”
Her close friend and elementary school teacher Kristen Borisuk said, “Anyone who ever met Rebecca would call her a friend. She was one of those people who could brighten up the darkest of days. If she was having a bad day, you would never know it. She always had a smile to share. She was loved by so many.”
Kristen is making felt red birds for “Miss Rebecca’s” former preschoolers to wear to the memorial service.
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
