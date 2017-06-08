What the world’s worst summer jobs can teach us about life, aftershave and sandwiches

It was a dark and greasy room.
For me, working at the engine rebuilding plant in a seedy section of Atlanta was a summer job.
I was the kid. The other guys were lifers. We would roll old car engines into the room, one after another after another, and strip everything off them down to the block.
The lifers would salve the pain by going “up on the hill” at lunch, coming back two PBR Tallboys later, scraping their grimy knuckles to the bone on stubborn freeze plugs.
One day, my lunch was stolen from the break room. At the end of another day, the battery was missing from my car parked in that area of town where merchants kept the Aqua Velva Ice Blue aftershave under the counter to sell to alcoholics.
I won’t say it was my worst summer job because it paid well. And it was inside.
This week, I read that fewer American teenagers are taking summer jobs.
Bloomberg reports that education is taking up more of their time, that retirees or immigrants are taking some of those jobs, that parents are pushing kids to do volunteer work to impress college admissions officers, or maybe they figured out they’ll do a lot better saving for college by preparing for an athletic or academic scholarship.
But think of what they’re missing in the engine-rebuilding rooms of life.
What was your worst summer job?
I worked for a lawn service, and got paid in cash. We met the boss man at 7 a.m. at a Waffle House. He took us to public apartment complexes where we mowed the lawn. We didn’t have gas cans. We had to siphon gas out of a truck. I learned that there’s nothing like a gasoline mouthwash on a 95-degree day.
And I learned why we got paid in cash. One day, boss man didn’t show up at the Waffle House.
I worked for a moving company, doing local moves. I still have a nightmare involving a piano and a staircase.
I worked for a cabinet maker. Don’t think fine woodworking like “This Old House.” Think “woodgrain” plastic matter glued to particle board with a toxic pink spray for “This Cheap Apartment.” I went home with pink glue all over my clothes. I looked like a pencil eraser.
When we got herded into smoke-filled rooms for breaks, I learned that one of the cabinet makers was a fine artist — a portrait painter on hard times.
I worked in a plant that made chairs for Days Inn motel rooms. I worked at a forerunner to Walmart, where boss man would have us take piles of loose junk down from the stock room and put it in sale bins, where it sold like crown jewels.
I had a paper route so large that two little boys worked for me.
I worked on framing crews building apartments sprawling across suburban Atlanta. I had a 28-ounce hammer that could turn a thumb into a foreign object. I didn’t know what I was doing. When boss man figured that out, I’d answer another want-ad and start with another crew the next morning.
I did enough yard work to have pushed a lawn mower to California and back. The people who hired me always saved the best jobs for me, like eradicating honeysuckle. My next-door neighbor stood on the porch and watched my every move. “You missed a spot,” she’d say.
Actually, I’m glad to hear that today’s teenagers are independently wealthy. Good for them.
But without summer jobs I’m not sure where I would have learned that when you’re at the bottom of the food chain, you better pack an extra sandwich.
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
