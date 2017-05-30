Graduating from high school this year? Read this before you do.

Editor’s Note: This column orginally appeared June 1, 2007.
Thoughts for today’s high school graduates:
• Don’t use credit cards.
• Your parents didn’t start out with what they have today.
• Give back to your high school. Our community needs stronger roots. That’s you.
• Have a bit of your paycheck sent directly into a rainy-day savings account. That’s in addition to the 401(k). As they say, “Pay yourself first.”
• Do what Dave Ramsey (www.daveramsey.com) says: “Act your wage.”
• There is much greater peace and satisfaction in saying, “I’m sorry, I can’t afford that right now” than there is in juggling debt.
• Read “The Millionaire Next Door.”
• Don’t be anonymous. Don’t say things without attaching your name and reputation to it.
• Think about your reputation.
• Act like you’ve got a mother — who cares how you act and what you say.
• The biggest threat in the world is not nuclear bombs. It’s selfishness. And that’s something you can actually fix if you try hard enough.
• Being cool isn’t really cool. A cool guy I ran with in high school was killed as an adult in a shoot-out with cops in a suburban discount store. Way cool, huh?
• Every professor and every boss is weird. Get over it.
• Don’t gossip at work.
• Take solutions to your boss, not problems.
• Find your own ways to buck it up when you’re down. Maybe it’s wearing a nice shirt or dress.
• Letting it all hang out on social media is a bad idea.
• Old sayings are old sayings for a good reason. You do only get one chance to make a first impression. It is better to give than receive. And honesty is the best policy.
• If somebody cares enough about you to live with you, they should care enough about you to marry you.
• Take that fortune you’d spend on a wedding and invest it in your first home.
• Use the high-tech device everyone overlooks: The “off” button.
• Don’t whine. No matter what your race, creed, gender or ethnicity, you’ve been given a chance to hit the ball out of the park every day.
• A good motto: “It’s up to me.”
• Not many people are going to appreciate your brilliance. Don’t let it get you down.
• You’re going to need a close relationship with a Higher Power.
• Possessions, fame and wealth are a piece of cake compared to what will really bring you happiness: Forgiveness.
• Leave it better than you found it.
• Mind your own business.
• Be a contributor.
• Don’t wish your life away.
• Don’t borrow things.
• When lost, enjoy the scenery.
• Always tell the truth.
• Don’t be common.
• Say “please,” “thank you,” “ma’am,” and “sir.”
• And remember that a lot of people helped you get this far. Pay them back by making good choices.
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
