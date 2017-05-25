How to give a Gullah greeting

With the Original Gullah Festival this weekend in Beaufort, we asked Hilton Head native islander Emory Campbell, author of "Gullah Cultural Legacies", to teach us how to give a greeting in the Gullah language.
Jay Karr Staff video
Leaders of the RBC Heritage parade

David Lauderdale

The 2017 RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing kicks off with the annual parade the morning of April 10, 2017 with Arjun Puri, of New Delhi, India, as the standard-bearer for parade chairman Courtland Babcock II of Hilton Head Island

Hardware store to be shiny and new

Business

Hilton Head Island's Coligny True Value Hardware, home to beach supplies, home improvement tools and white golden retrievers in the Coligny Plaza shopping center, has closed for remodeling. According to a sign posted on the store as well as a Facebook post, the store owners expect re-opening in April.

Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers

David Lauderdale

​Since 1962, Curtis "Pogo" Eldred has worked at Greyhound bus stations in Beaufort — first downtown, on Scott Street, then on Boundary Street, and, since 2006, at 3659 Trask Parkway. That location saw its final bus depart Feb. 28, 2017. Eldred, 77, went through boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in 1958. After working at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as a cook for a few years, he began his half-century run with Greyhound. We spoke with him on Feb. 28 about what he's looking to do next.

