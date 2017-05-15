David Lauderdale

May 15, 2017 2:11 PM

Boat ran ashore on Hilton Head because captain ‘was texting - not drinking’

By David Lauderdale

dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

This fun guy had been stranded since midnight Sunday night when my wife came upon him Monday morning at Dolphin Head on Hilton Head Island.

Boat5
Sybil C. Lauderdale

Here’s how she told the story to her closest friends on Facebook:

He hopes to be on the move at noon, with the high tide.

Boat.1
Sybil C. Lauderdale

He shared some fun facts.

Like, he ran aground because he “was texting — not drinking.”

Boat.4.
Sybil C. Lauderdale

He said he didn’t care if I shared his picture on social media because, “I already been through family court.”

He did enjoy a cold brew before I walked away — and also observed, “Not many people get to spend the night on a boat and see the sun rise.”

Boat3
Sybil C. Lauderdale

He encouraged me to take his photo *fishing* — but then shouted, “WAIT. Lemme get my wet drawers offa that pole.”

Now that’s a guy who can make lemonade outta lemons :)

David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good

8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good 0:51

8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good
Johnny Young: 'I needed to do something quick' 1:09

Johnny Young: 'I needed to do something quick'
'Lowcountry to the bone': Woody Collins remembers long-time friend Capt. Billy North 3:21

'Lowcountry to the bone': Woody Collins remembers long-time friend Capt. Billy North

View More Video

About David Lauderdale

David Lauderdale

@thatslauderdale

David Lauderdale writes about the people, culture, traditions and issues of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

Editor's Choice Videos