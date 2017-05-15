Boat ran ashore on Hilton Head because captain ‘was texting - not drinking’

This fun guy had been stranded since midnight Sunday night when my wife came upon him Monday morning at Dolphin Head on Hilton Head Island.
Here’s how she told the story to her closest friends on Facebook:
He hopes to be on the move at noon, with the high tide.
He shared some fun facts.
Like, he ran aground because he “was texting — not drinking.”
He said he didn’t care if I shared his picture on social media because, “I already been through family court.”
He did enjoy a cold brew before I walked away — and also observed, “Not many people get to spend the night on a boat and see the sun rise.”
He encouraged me to take his photo *fishing* — but then shouted, “WAIT. Lemme get my wet drawers offa that pole.”
Now that’s a guy who can make lemonade outta lemons :)
