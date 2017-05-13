She was one hot mama in her T-top Corvette, and now she rides again

Kevin O’Brien of Beaufort didn’t have a normal mother.
She rocked a blue 1982 Corvette.
Under that long hood designed to look like a shark was a 350-cubic-inch engine fueled by cross-fire injection. It could rip 0-60 mph in 7.9 seconds — unless it was sitting in line for Karen to drop off Kevin at the Blythewood Preschool and Kindergarten.
“It’s something I know she really enjoyed,” said Kevin.
Karen got it for her 29th birthday, a gift from her husband, Tommy O’Brien.
“She was a pistol,” Tommy said.
Both Karen and Tommy came to town as Marine Corps dependents — military brats whose transient lives had wracked up a lot of miles for Uncle Sam.
Tommy’s life was cars, cars and more cars, running the O’Brien’s Professional Auto Service on Savannah Highway until he sold it to Kevin, who now calls the business Vertex Tires and Brakes.
And that’s where the ’82 Vette has been parked for the past 21 years, inside under a tarp.
Karen died when Kevin was in fifth grade.
She was a stay-at-home mom, always volunteering at school and cheering her boys, Kevin and Timmy, at the ballpark.
She did some modeling for a dress shop called the Sea Island Lady owned by Tommy’s mother.
Tommy is known for teaching and promoting the shag — South Carolina’s state dance that keeps alive the heart throb of beach music. But Karen’s dance was the jitterbug.
She went to the dirt tracks with Tommy and the boys, but her racing passion was the Indy 500.
She always kept her Vette, but she also rolled in a Ford Aerostar mini-van.
“She was a good mother,” Tommy said.
Kevin remembers when his hot mama got sick. He remembers that someone else took them to practice, and he didn’t hear her cheering at the ballpark. Karen had breast cancer. And she beat it, but drowned in 1993 in a hot tub they got to try to soothe health problems left over from chemotherapy.
Kevin never forgot what it was like to ride in his mama’s Vette.
All that horsepower got in his blood and he raced on a lot of dirt tracks. He won an electric guitar in a race sponsored by Pooler Pawn & Diamond. He won a turkey in a race on Thanksgiving.
And then there was that time five years ago when he won a big regional race at the Screvin Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Ga., and was presented an oversized check for $8,000. He gave half of it to breast cancer research.
And on this Mother’s Day, Kevin is rocking the ’82 blue Corvette.
He traded a 2013 Corvette to his father for his mother’s Vette and a 1971 Corvette with 454-cubic-inch engine.
Two weeks ago, they took it out of the garage for the first time since 1996. He got it cranked and shined it up and it’s back on the road.
“It’s really kind of all I’ve got left of her,” Kevin said.
But he has a girlfriend he met driving a race car at the Summerville Speedway. Michelle Beck is about to turn 29.
And Kevin is going to get a vanity tag for his ’82 Vette, to honor a mother who was never a normal mother. It will be her middle name. Evette.
