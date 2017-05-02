This box of Hilton Head doughnuts celebrates its 8th birthday

A dozen glazed doughnuts have been sitting in Carla Golden’s pantry since 2009.
She brings out the Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts for a couple of photos on their stamped birthday in late April, and posts them on Facebook.
They look crusty, but she says you can still put a dent in one if you push on it.
If you think it’s gross, that’s the point.
“Real food rots,” she said. “Put an apple in the pantry for that long and there might be just a spot left now.”
On the other hand, preservatives in the doughnuts have kept them like little mummies for eight years and counting.
The doughnuts make a silent statement that Carla spends most of her life shouting from the rooftop: be careful what you put into your body.
Along the same lines, she and her husband, a dentist, and her daughter, now 15, quit watching television in 2004.
“It’s a commentary on the state of modern food,” said Carla, a Hilton Head Island aromatherapeutic massage therapist who lives on a plant-based diet and teaches it to others.
“So much of our food is not really food anymore. It’s edible consumables. It’s highly processed food-like stuff.
“We’re foolish to think that all of a sudden those preservatives are going to behave differently inside the body. They’re not going to help preserve you.”
She is a blogger, who writes: “My individual wellness journey began in 1983 when I became a full-fledged, malnourished bulimic. I am now a healthful, low-fat, whole food, plant-based vegan ...”
She’s not alone. Her husband and daughter do the same, so they’re not tempted by stale doughnuts. And she volunteers as facilitator of the local Palmetto Plant Eaters Club.
The doughnuts are not meant to be a warning or a symbol of a past life.
“I don’t remember why I bought them,” she said. “I knew I wouldn’t eat them. I guess I wanted to see how long they would last.”
She put some tape around the corners of the box so the popular treats wouldn’t tempt any ants. And then she put them away on a shelf.
Her husband says she could put them in a damp towel and bring them back to life with a few beeps of the microwave.
“I don’t really think about them, but I wish my doughnuts a happy birthday,” Carla said. “Who knows? Maybe I’ll pass them down to my daughter one day.”
