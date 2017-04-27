Longtime Hilton Head pastor turns spotlight on ‘saints’ in the pews

Billie Hack is obviously in the book.
She was saintly, to put it mildly, and she put everything mildly even though she was a force in fashioning modern Hilton Head Island.
Her husband, Fred Hack, was one of the timbermen who bought into a lonely place for its trees and then turned it into a community, starting more than 60 years ago.
First Presbyterian Church, the first institution of these newcomers, was founded in a chapel in their yard at Honey Horn in 1957.
And so it was that the Rev. John M. Miller, who pastored that church for 17 years, came to include Billie Hack in his new book, “The Communion of Saints: A Pastor’s Pot-Pourri of Parishioners.”
“Though Billie was low-key, she was not meek,” he writes. “Though she was refined, she was not easily manipulated by anyone. Though she was soft-spoken, she was never silent — particularly when she felt strongly about something. She was a classic steel magnolia.”
And it’s no surprise to find Charles Taylor in the great communion. His generosity was lavished upon the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, and his passion for music was heard in a beautiful memorial service after an aggressive prostate cancer took his life — but not before he created a foundation to answer a question he asked a doctor bearing bad news: “What can I do to help other men who have this disease?”
Miller brings the perspective of more than half a century of ministering a number of churches to say that Taylor was the most committed and conscientious Christian steward he ever knew. His financial support of the church came with great faith — before his business was successful, Miller writes.
“I am the first to admit that the Christian stewardship of both talent and treasure has been a major pastoral concern of mine over all these years,” Miller writes. “I am convinced that those who contribute the biblically suggested tithe live happier and more productive lives that those who do not. (Since you are the one reading this, I hope you are paying close attention!)”
But other “saints” in the book appear less saintly.
One is a womanizer, according to Miller. One has a wrestling match between his physicist’s mind and his heart of faith. Another was “one of the most narcissistic, self-centered, self-absorbed, and off-putting people I have ever known.”
Another, Bert Yancey, a PGA Tour golfer who won seven times on tour and placed third in the first RBC Heritage, was afflicted with bipolar illness. Its manic phases placed Yancey in some real pickles. The book recounts Yancey’s own tale of the time he climbed to the top of a tall stepladder in LaGuardia Airport in New York City and announced that God had declared to him that he should preach against racism, which he did.
But Yancey was an active and beloved member of the island church after leaving the tour to teach golf here. “He was an evangelical Christian to the core,” Miller writes.
Miller notes that all pastors will eventually deal with parishioners with various forms of mental illness.
His collection of nearly 70 saints “are somewhat ordinary people who lived somewhat ordinary lives, but whom I perceived to be particularly devoted to God, Jesus Christ, and the church in their own indefatigable and individual ways,” Miller says of his book.
He writes that “saints” are broadly described as the people of God, and, like those in the Bible, they all carry many human traits that are not “saintly.”
“Not every church member has a highly admirable personality,” Miller writes, “nor is that a requirement of membership.”
The book covers parishioners from many churches, including Miller’s nondenominational Chapel Without Walls that he founded on Hilton Head in 2004. In a way, it is autobiographical as it follows his life’s trail. But it offers a rare close look at a number of “ordinary flesh-and-blood folks” who were not only pillars of a church, but of a community.
Book Signing
The Rev. John M. Miller will sign copies of “The Communion of Saints: A Pastor’s Pot-Pourri of Parishioners” from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the South Carolina Yacht Club in Windmill Harbour, 10 Yacht Club Drive, Hilton Head Island.
