She’s 100 and still working in the ER

Millie Timmerman will work her normal shift in the Hilton Head Hospital emergency room Saturday.
On Sunday, she will turn 100.
With family coming from around the globe, she will still fulfill a routine that has become part of the fabric of the hospital. She works every Saturday and every first, third and fifth Sunday. Patients remember her best for putting warm blankets on them in a cold room.
She has put in more than 17,000 hours of volunteer work at the hospital.
“I enjoy it,” she said Thursday as the Port Royal Plantation home she and her late husband built in 1978 began to stir.
“I come home and say, ‘Thank God.’ ”
She’s thankful she can still volunteer. It’s something she’s done throughout her life. And she’s thankful she’s not a patient in the emergency room.
But, in a way, she did seek healing there when she first reported to do “whatever the doctors and nurses tell me to do.”
Her marriage of almost a half century ended tragically without a goodbye when Clarence A. “Tim” Timmerman died after being struck by a vehicle in 1989 while visiting family out West. He lived 40 days but never regained consciousness, and it drained her.
Volunteering at the hospital got her back in the game, soon showing the same spunk that made her a USO director during World War II and pushed her four children through graduate degrees.
“The hospital became very, very important after my father died,” said her daughter, Nancy Landry. She is a retired attorney, and she and her retired husband recently moved in with her mother since she can no longer drive.
She said her mother is used to bouncing back.
Her father lost his 25-year business in the financial crash of 1929. They planted a garden, and he insisted, “God will take care of us.”
She’s had a hearing problem due to an ear infection as a child.
Her June wedding in 1942 was interrupted by the war, so she wore a June gown to her October wedding. She married a good South Carolina boy, an honor graduate from The Citadel who became an Army lieutenant colonel and had a career in textiles up North. After spending one “life” as a wife, Millie Timmerman has had another complete “life” as Millie Timmerman.
Her volunteer work through the years led to a fifth child, in a way. They took in a high school senior exchange student from the Netherlands. Now a retired doctor, he will be on Hilton Head this weekend to celebrate the big birthday in his second family.
All the Timmerman children, all 11 grandchildren, some of the eight great-grandchildren, but not the one great-great-grandchild, will join her at Hilton Head’s First Presbyterian Church on Sunday. She attends a “spiritual exercise” Bible-study class but also believes in physical exercise.
She still rides a three-wheeled bicycle through the neighborhood. She fell over while waving to someone and had surgery at 98.
“She is such a trouper,” her daughter said. “Something will happen that gets her down and, by God, she gets back up. She makes us proud.”
