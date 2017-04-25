She got called to jury duty — at age 99

Excuse me?
Shirley Greenberg of Hilton Head Island got summoned to jury duty on Saturday. In June she’ll be 100.
Shirley’s daughter, Sharon Burstein, got a chuckle out of it — something that can be harder to do when you find yourself a caregiver when you’re 75 yourself.
“Wouldn’t it be funny if we brought it to Beaufort and signed her up,” she asked with a laugh.
Yes, her mother can be excused. If you are 65 or older, you can opt out of jury duty if you wish.
The summons, which included her mother’s birth year of 1917, gave the phone number to call if you want to be excused. Burstein called it but on Tuesday had no confirmation that her mother won’t have to report to the circuit court in Beaufort.
Burstein said her mother is sharp on some things — like keeping up with the mistakes and scores in her constant rummy game with her friend Ellie Schlosser at the Indigo Pines retirement community. But she’s fuzzy on other things, like short-term memory.
“I asked her if she’d like to serve on jury duty and she said, ‘I couldn’t do that,’ ” Burstein said.
But you could probably list 99 ways someone of her mother’s frugal generation has already done her duty to society.
She’s always voted. She was always the classroom mother when her two children were in elementary school. She’s a temple member. She put her family before herself, getting both children through private colleges. She was married for 76 years when Harry Greenberg passed away in 2013.
They met in Brooklyn. He bolted out of a deli to meet that girl who swished by. Soon, her mother complained she was seeing him too much.
“One day a week is enough — not three days,” she was told. He was 18; she was 15-and-a-half.
Shirley and Harry were retired for 25 years in Florida before moving here. They volunteered at a hospital, where he liked to do the Xeroxing. He did the same thing once a week at Volunteers in Medicine on Hilton Head. It made him feel important to go out to “work” on Tuesdays after he had to take on the household duties.
Harry told us the secret to a long marriage: “You got to learn two words: ‘Yes, dear.’ ... People ask us why we hold hands. We say we hold hands because if we let go we’d kill each other (laughs).”
That would be good advice for the clerk of court at this juncture. Just say, “Yes, dear.”
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
