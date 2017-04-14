Girls rule at RBC Heritage

Miss Bluffton Teen Edi Darnell’s crown didn’t budge as she kneeled to speak to a child.

The “crown” over the blond pony tail of 7-year-old Mackenzie Cawthon was a white cap filled with PGA Tour player signatures.

They gave each other a high-five at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing.

And so it was — at the busy corner of the 10th and 16th fairways at the Harbour Town Golf Links — that the future of golf showed its game.

Girls just may be the future of golf.

They represent the fastest-growing segment of newcomers to the sport in America, according to Bluffton golf guru Jean Harris. She brought Mackenzie and about 25 other girls ages 7 to 17 to the opening round of the Heritage so they could look face-to-face at the best in their new sport.

Harris and Krista Dunton, both among the nation’s top golf instructors, said it wasn’t that way when they started the LPGA/USGA Girls Golf Club of Bluffton eight years ago.

More than 400 girls have now gone through the program, one of about 250 nationwide pushed by the LPGA to reverse a former trend of shrinking numbers of American girls taking up the game.

Like the First Tee program, which they work with, LPGA Girls Golf focuses on more than chips and putts.

They incorporate the “5 E’s”: Empower, enrich, engage, energize, exercise.

Dunton, a teaching professional at Berkeley Hall in Bluffton, said friendship and camaraderie come along with a lot of work on physical fitness and golf skills.

Harris, known as “the golf doctor” as an instructor with Brown Golf Management out of Rose Hill and Island West, said golf has a special way to empower girls.

“It offers discipline,” she said. “You have to count on yourself. It’s self-governing. It takes a lot of dedication. You have to hit a lot of balls to be good. You can’t depend on anyone else.”

Oddly enough, Harris also taught golf to Mackenzie’s father, anesthesiologist Todd Cawthon of Oldfield, when he was in high school in Athens, Ga. And he taught Mackenzie’s mother, Jenny, and they will introduce it to Mackenzie’s little sisters, Dori Carson, 4, and Collins, 9 months.

“It gets them away from television and electronics,” Jenny Cawthon said.

Mackenzie didn’t have a lot to say to Miss Teen Bluffton, Edi Darnell, a 17-year-old junior on Hilton Head, where she was born and raised.

“Empowerment is actually huge with the Miss America pageant,” Darnell said. “It promotes confidence and leadership roles among women. It’s appropriate that we met out there on the golf course.”