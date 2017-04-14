Best RBC Heritage tee-times Friday

My favorite second-round tee times Friday at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island:
7:10 a.m., 10th tee: Bud Cauley, Brian Harman, Johnson Wagner.
7:10 a.m., 1st tee: Graham DeLaet, Derek Fathauer, Dominic Bozzelli.
7:30 a.m., 1st tee: Ben Crane, Spencer Levin, Zac Blair.
7:50 a.m., 1st tee: Webb Simpson, Jason Dufner, Pat Perez.
8 a.m., 10th tee: Brandt Snedeker, Davis Love III, Jim Furyk.
8:10 a.m., 10th tee: Defending champion Branden Grace, Mark Leishman, Adam Hadwin.
8:50 a.m., 10th tee: Tommy “Two Gloves” Gainey, Sam Saunders, Cheng Jim -a.
12:40 p.m., 1st tee: Russell Henley, Martin Kaymer, Matt Kuchar.
12:50 p.m., 1st tee: Graeme McDowell, Luke Donald, Ernie Els.
12:50 p.m., 10th tee: Charley Hoffman, Danny Willett, Jim Herman.
1 p.m., 1st tee: Kevin Kisner, Brian Stuard, Danny Lee.:
1:20 p.m., 10th tee: Boo Weekley, Jason Kokrak, Brett Stegmaier.
1:30 p.m., 1st tee: Andrew Johnston, Mark Anderson, Rafael Campos.
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
Comments