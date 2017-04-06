Oh, no. Eddy’s tree is gone.
It was a leaning palmetto tree. Hurricane Matthew left its big ball of thirsty roots on top of the sand of a Hilton Head Island beach.
That was last October, and its days were numbered.
Yet the tree leaned into the wind, unable to sit up straight but unwilling to fall.
It was like the old stories of our Southern forebears: Too poor to paint, too proud to whitewash.
Our dog Eddy, a blue heeler, liked to climb the leaning palmetto. One day, he fell out of the top of it, bouncing up like a coconut mahn.
Even Eddy seemed sad when he sniffed out the fallen palmetto trunk.
Earlier this week, the tree succumbed to the elements, just like the realistic old-timers immediately said it would. Its heavy trunk now lies on the sand that strong tides bring and take and move constantly — despite our efforts, and often because of our efforts, to hold it in all in place with rocks and boards and cement.
The leaning tree had its own beauty. I wrote that it was an arrogantly shabby symbol of the pluck and muck that keeps us here in the Lowcountry, sometimes against the natural odds.
A framed photograph of its stubborn elegance now hangs over our mantle.
But it is still a symbol. Today, it seems more like a memo from Eddy, the tree-climbing dog.
The tide comes and it goes, and it takes and it gives, and it faithfully marks our own time.
We have a moment: to climb, to get snapshots, to perform for rewards, to seize the day. And to shake, rattle and roll like palmetto fronds in the wind.
David Lauderdale
