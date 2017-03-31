How has Sea Pines changed since its inception

David Pearson, one of the early promoters of Sea Pines, talks about how it, and Hilton Head Island, has changed since he was here in the 1960s.
Delayna Earley Staff video

David Lauderdale

Out with the dish, in with antennas?

It's been more than two years since Hilton Head Island resident Steve Baer and his wife Sandy decided to stop paying for television and revert to receiving their channels the old fashion way - over the air. In order to get a good signal the antennas had to clear the trees and because of property association rules, Baer resorted to using his attic to erect his antennas.

David Lauderdale

Family, friends worship at bride's funeral

When Stacey Evette Bond, a 41-year-old Bluffton woman who died unexpectedly days before her wedding, Guy A. Weaver, her fiance, used the day marked for their wedding to send her to her final resting place - with family and friends dressed in their wedding attire.

