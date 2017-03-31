How has Sea Pines changed since its inception

Kalen Reese lost the use of his legs in a car accident. On Nov. 6, 2016, the Sunshine on a Ranney Day crew recorded this reveal of his new wheelchair-accessible, basketball-themed bedroom and bathroom, with some very special guests: The Atlanta Hawks' Dominique Wilkins, Kris Humphries, Malcolm Delaney and Tim Hardaway Jr.
It's been more than two years since Hilton Head Island resident Steve Baer and his wife Sandy decided to stop paying for television and revert to receiving their channels the old fashion way - over the air. In order to get a good signal the antennas had to clear the trees and because of property association rules, Baer resorted to using his attic to erect his antennas.
When Stacey Evette Bond, a 41-year-old Bluffton woman who died unexpectedly days before her wedding, Guy A. Weaver, her fiance, used the day marked for their wedding to send her to her final resting place - with family and friends dressed in their wedding attire.