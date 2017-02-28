Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers

​Since 1962, Curtis "Pogo" Eldred has worked at Greyhound bus stations in Beaufort — first downtown, on Scott Street, then on Boundary Street, and, since 2006, at 3659 Trask Parkway. That location saw its final bus depart Feb. 28, 2017. Beginning March 1, Greyhound passengers in Beaufort will depart from the Sunhouse convenience store, located one mile north, at 3448 Trask Parkway. (Tickets will need to be purchased online, or over the phone.) Eldred, 77, went through boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in 1958. After working at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as a cook for a few years, he began his half-century-plus run with Greyhound. We spoke with him on Feb. 28 about what he's looking to do next.