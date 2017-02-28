Beaufort veteran seeks work. Experience: 54 years serving customers

​Since 1962, Curtis "Pogo" Eldred has worked at Greyhound bus stations in Beaufort — first downtown, on Scott Street, then on Boundary Street, and, since 2006, at 3659 Trask Parkway. That location saw its final bus depart Feb. 28, 2017. Beginning March 1, Greyhound passengers in Beaufort will depart from the Sunhouse convenience store, located one mile north, at 3448 Trask Parkway. (Tickets will need to be purchased online, or over the phone.) Eldred, 77, went through boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in 1958. After working at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as a cook for a few years, he began his half-century-plus run with Greyhound. We spoke with him on Feb. 28 about what he's looking to do next.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

David Lauderdale

Family, friends worship at bride's funeral

When Stacey Evette Bond, a 41-year-old Bluffton woman who died unexpectedly days before her wedding, Guy A. Weaver, her fiance, used the day marked for their wedding to send her to her final resting place - with family and friends dressed in their wedding attire.

David Lauderdale

Chefs tell: Passing notes in retirement

Bill Perri, a resident of Indigo Pines on Hilton Head Island, credits a typewriter with keeping his mind clear as he pecks out notes and letters to those around him. Some of his major recipients of the notes of appreciation and tips go to those in the back of the house.

David Lauderdale

Ohio State football team's inspiration visits Hilton Head Island

As big a fan as Jacob "Jake" Jarvis is of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, the Buckeyes themselves are every bit as fond of Jake. Jarvis, 16, of Columbus, Ohio, is battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which affects one in 1,500 children, and which is one of 40 forms of MD, Jake's mom, Tracy Studebaker, said. Jarvis' road to becoming a true Ohio State football insider began when he met its superstar coach, Urban Meyer, at a community event in 2013. They've been friends ever since. We caught up with Jake and his family in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, where they were on vacation courtesy of Hilton Head Heroes.

Editor's Choice Videos