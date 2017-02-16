Hilton Head Island native makes movie news in ‘Newsies’ musical

Hilton Head Island native Meredith Inglesby will hit the big screen Thursday night in Bluffton in the cast of the movie “Disney’s Newsies: The Broadway Musical.”
The film captures a live performance of Disney’s Tony-winning musical, and it is to be shown in selected theaters nationwide for three days only.
Cinemark in Bluffton will be showing “Newsies” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16; 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18; and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Inglesby plays Hannah, the ditzy secretary of villain Joseph Pulitzer, who is played by her husband, Steve Blanchard.
Meredith and Steve were members of the national theater tour and were invited to be in the movie with some of the original cast members.
The premier was last week in New York City at the AMC theater.
The musical, created from a true story of the newsboy strike of 1899 in New York City, is an adaptation of a 1992 cult-classic film.
Inglesby is the daughter of Bill and Ellery Inglesby of Sea Pines. Her earliest performances were at Sea Pines Montessori School and on the living room coffee table.
At 14, she was hanging out at the Community Playhouse on Dunnagans Alley, and as an adult found herself as a French maid turned feather duster in “Beauty and the Beast” — on Broadway.
She and Steve Blanchard performed in a benefit show for the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina in 2013, and played opposite each other for the first time in “Spamalot” at the arts center that year.
