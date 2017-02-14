Hey, y’all: I’m a coastal elite

I keep reading about “coastal elites.”
My guess is that it’s just one more way for one group of so-called Americans to put down another.
But as a card-carrying resident of an island in the Lowcountry of South Carolina for more than three decades, I can tell you that the true coastal elite are fading away faster than last year’s video game.
Who are the coastal elite?
The ones I’ve known:
▪ Dry mullet on a hot tin roof.
▪ Would laugh themselves into the fetal position at the prospect of someone sinking $100 million into an ecological resort on a spit of sand called Bay Point, sticking out into the Atlantic Ocean.
▪ Were invited to the wedding of goats Heidi Magnolia and William “Billy” Asterbutt IV at the Cram family property at Foot Point.
▪ Eat rice with every meal.
▪ Think a fire pit is a place to burn garbage.
▪ Put creek shrimp up in quart milk cartons.
▪ Eat grits for supper. Every day.
▪ Call shrimp boots “McClellanville Weejuns.”
▪ Can literally survive on venison.
▪ Knows that when a neighbor slaughters a hog, everybody’s got hog.
▪ Have run a john boat for 25 years on less than today’s coastal elite spend on a fishing shirt.
▪ Don’t complain when a yard sprinkler and hose are left on a golf green at the country club.
▪ Know someone who was killed over sugar in cornbread.
▪ Know that dogs are capable of retrieving things other than tennis balls.
▪ Steam oysters with burlap.
▪ Understand the natural world, as favorite Lowcountry outdoorsman, writer and retired game warden Ben Moise told Adam Parker in an interview this week in Charleston’s Post and Courier: “I believe hunters should be able to accurately identify what they are aiming at: i.e. all legal-to-shoot waterfowl species, the sex of deer and turkeys, and the difference between a marsh hen and a pied grebe.”
▪ Get it when Moise says in the same interview: “There are a few relatively ‘untouched’ places in the Lowcountry. The sole great savior of a lot of them is the massive presence of mosquitoes, deer flies, no-see-ums, red bugs and ticks.”
▪ Know the difference between a repast, a variety dinner and a fish fry — and appreciates them as highlights of the social season.
▪ Let the dog ride shotgun.
▪ Are the ones selling pinestraw, not buying it.
▪ Eat warm boiled peanuts from little brown bags at high school football games.
▪ Grow greens in the yard.
▪ Don’t bat an eye that the yacht club has no yachts, or any boats at all.
▪ Understand that some people will always be “a waste of groceries,” and don’t hold it against them.
The best way to describe the true coastal elite is in the words of Lew Gibson, quoted in Janet H. Garrity’s book, “Goin’ Down the River: Fish Camps of the Sea Islands”:
“We were all out on the porch one crisp fall morning drinking coffee.
“The marsh turns a gold color then. It seems like you can see forever in the distance. Someone says, ‘I wonder what the rich people are doing.’ ”
David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale
Comments