Willie Scheper, Beaufort visionary and character, dies

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction Pause

1:08 Ridgeland resident against tree-clearing: 'This is the Lowcountry. We're known for trees'

1:53 That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

1:24 Dramatic footage of New Orleans tornado as it tears through warehouse

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:23 Valentine's Day 'sweet spots' across Beaufort County

5:40 Gamecocks turn focus to UConn

1:51 Three pollen allergy myths you should know

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide