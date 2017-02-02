Comfort food: How Frogmore Stew binds a Beaufort family beyond the grave

Frogmore Stew is such a simple thing: just some shrimp, smoked sausage and corn on the cob boiled with Old Bay seasoning, and maybe some onions and new potatoes.
But here in the land of its birth, we know it to be much more.
It’s the center of celebrations, family reunions, and Beaufort’s annual Water Festival.
This week, it’s a comfort food in a new way.
It is providing solace for a Beaufort woman still mourning the early death of her father, Steve Wilson.
The ingredients this time are an old newspaper article, a restaurant on the road to Frogmore, and a simple act of kindness.
K. Leigh Wilson Campbell sent a letter to the newspaper to thank Kathy Benton, manager at the Steamer restaurant on Lady’s Island, for pulling it all together.
She explains that her father came to Beaufort in the early 1980s to manage the new Holiday Inn, now the Quality Inn on Boundary Street.
She tells that as soon as this Georgia native born with bulldog blood hit the Lowcountry, he “dug in.”
One way Steve Wilson dug in was to dine with friends several nights a week at the Steamer on U.S. 21. It was a relatively new restaurant then, having evolved from a gas station into a rustic place where diners could toss oyster shells in a bucket at each table.
In 1989, the Charleston newspaper, then known as The News and Courier, published a section-front spread on Frogmore Stew at the Steamer. Steve Wilson was in the lead photograph, chowing down on our humble delicacy.
By 2014, Frogmore Stew was so famous it was included in a book of the best recipes ever published in Southern Living magazine. It was originally in the magazine in 2003, “from the kitchen of Richard Gay” of the St. Helena Island fishing family.
But when Charleston writer Connie Hawkins came to town, Gay’s concoction was still such a novelty to the outside world that first of all Frogmore had to be explained:
“Hang a right at Frogmore,” or “’Bout two miles other side of Frogmore” are common expressions whenever a stranger wants to get to a farm, home, boat landing or beach, the article said.
And then it had to be explained that it’s not actually a soupy stew.
“People around here are so used to making it that they have to stop and think when someone asks how to make it,” the visiting writer was told by Linda Vaigneur, manager of Steamy’s Bar-B-Q next door.
That newspaper write-up was framed and hung for many years over the table where Steve Wilson “dug in” to the pluff mud of life.
His daughter, K. Leigh, writes today that her father’s photo sort of became the face of the place and she loved showing friends how “famous” he was.
He had other Lowcountry loves. He loved playing golf here, she said. He loved the history and beauty of Beaufort. He was later proud of his service to local Marines when he became deputy director of Marine Corps Community Services.
“He was diagnosed with lung cancer in May (2016) and we moved back here from Tennessee to be with him,” K. Leigh writes. “We lost him in September. We were devastated.”
He was only 69.
In November, K. Leigh and her husband went to the Steamer Oyster & Steakhouse restaurant and noticed it had been remodeled and the picture was gone.
She told manager Kathy Benton she would love to have a copy of the picture and offered to pay for it. After weeks of searching, Benton found it and gave her more than a picture of it. She gave her the whole thing.
“It hurts a bit to look at it,” Leigh wrote, “but it is now my most cherished possession, and I am eternally grateful.”
Toss it in as one more ingredient to our beloved Frogmore Stew.
