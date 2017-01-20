Former Ringling Bros. clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents

In 1970, Beaufort resident Conrad Hartz traveled the country performing as a clown in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus. Hooked on performance since he was a child in Ridgeland — where his father owned a movie theater he frequented all the time — Hartz, 70, has never stopped entertaining. He's a ventriloquist as well as a marionette performer. The former Marine, and Vietnam veteran, has been entertaining at the Irish Festival in Savannah for 20 years. He performed for us Jan. 19, 2017.
Josh Mitelman Staff video

Out with the dish, in with antennas?

It's been more than two years since Hilton Head Island resident Steve Baer and his wife Sandy decided to stop paying for television and revert to receiving their channels the old fashion way - over the air. In order to get a good signal the antennas had to clear the trees and because of property association rules, Baer resorted to using his attic to erect his antennas.

Family, friends worship at bride's funeral

When Stacey Evette Bond, a 41-year-old Bluffton woman who died unexpectedly days before her wedding, Guy A. Weaver, her fiance, used the day marked for their wedding to send her to her final resting place - with family and friends dressed in their wedding attire.

Chefs tell: Passing notes in retirement

Bill Perri, a resident of Indigo Pines on Hilton Head Island, credits a typewriter with keeping his mind clear as he pecks out notes and letters to those around him. Some of his major recipients of the notes of appreciation and tips go to those in the back of the house.

Ohio State football team's inspiration visits Hilton Head Island

As big a fan as Jacob "Jake" Jarvis is of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, the Buckeyes themselves are every bit as fond of Jake. Jarvis, 16, of Columbus, Ohio, is battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which affects one in 1,500 children, and which is one of 40 forms of MD, Jake's mom, Tracy Studebaker, said. Jarvis' road to becoming a true Ohio State football insider began when he met its superstar coach, Urban Meyer, at a community event in 2013. They've been friends ever since. We caught up with Jake and his family in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, where they were on vacation courtesy of Hilton Head Heroes.

