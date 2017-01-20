Former Ringling Bros. clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents

In 1970, Beaufort resident Conrad Hartz traveled the country performing as a clown in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus. Hooked on performance since he was a child in Ridgeland — where his father owned a movie theater he frequented all the time — Hartz, 70, has never stopped entertaining. He's a ventriloquist as well as a marionette performer. The former Marine, and Vietnam veteran, has been entertaining at the Irish Festival in Savannah for 20 years. He performed for us Jan. 19, 2017.