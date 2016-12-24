The Lowcountry gift that never gets old

Long before there was a Sears and Roebuck, South Carolina’s Lowcountry had a special Christmas gift.
But who delivered it, and how, is a mystery that perhaps can only be answered by the advent of Christmas Day.
When I was young, this gift was called “Negro spirituals.”
Today, we say “spirituals,” and we give thanks to those wise enough to pass this music down from generation to generation, and to record the songs by words and notes.
In Beaufort County, one of the first to record them was a romantic New England pastor who found himself on these shores as a colonel in the U.S. Army. It was at the outset of the Civil War, and Thomas Wentworth Higginson came to lead the first African Americans to serve the nation’s military.
In the second volume of our county history — “Rebellion, Reconstruction and Redemption, 1861-1893” by Stephen R. Wise and Lawrence S. Rowland — Higginson is described as an intellectual who entered Harvard at 14 and later became a militant abolitionist.
“Higginson also wrote poetry, published articles in Atlantic Monthly, studied nature and mentored Emily Dickinson and other aspiring writers and poets,” our history book says.
And thus he became part of our own peculiar story in the rushing tide of mankind.
Songs in the night
After the war, he wrote a book called “Army Life in a Black Regiment.” It includes his diary notes of Christmas 1862 in Port Royal.
The gift to the troops that Christmas Eve was freedom from curfew.
“We let them sit up and burn their fires, and have their little prayer meetings as late as they desired; and all night, as I waked at intervals, I could hear them praying and ‘shouting’ and clattering with hands and heels,” Higginson writes.
“It seemed to make them very happy, and appeared to be at least an innocent Christmas dissipation, as compared with some of the convivialities of the ‘superior race’ hereabouts.”
He shares a prayer overheard on Christmas night by one of the captains:
“ ‘O Lord! when I tink ob dis Kismas and las’ year de Kismas. Las’ Kismas he in de Secesh (with the secessionists), and notin’ to eat but grits, and no salt in ’em. Dis year in de camp, and too much victual!’
“This ‘too much’ is a favorite phrase out of their grateful hearts, and did not in this case denote an excess of dinner — as might be supposed — but of thanksgiving.”
Gift of eternity
Long after the Civil War, leaders of the Society for the Preservation of Spirituals, which was part of the Charleston Renaissance, found similar gifts as they recorded and performed this special music.
A collection published in 2004 called “Spirituals of the Lowcountry” notes that the “songs express Christian beliefs in refreshing ways.”
Society member William H. Grimball illlustrated it in a list of combined lines from many spirituals:
“ ‘I’m leanin on my Lawd. I ain’ gwine dead; jus’ gwine sleep away. I gwine tuh res’ from all muh labuh when I’m dead. One ob dese mawnin’ bright en fair I gwina put on my wing en try duh air. Dere’s a golden happ een duh hebben fuh me; you can tech one string en duh whole hebben ring. I look een duh grabe en duh grabe so watry; Lawd I gotta lay een dat watry grabe. En all I wanna know is muh sins forgib’n; En all I wanna know is my soul set free.’ ”
Grimball put it in a letter in 1984 that has been read ever since at the society’s performances.
“I should like to express our admiration and respect for the anonymous black men and women who created these spirituals,” he writes. “The songs, which they composed, have become part of the great folk musical history of America and have aptly earned them a place in the musical history of this nation.
“Not only is the music of these spirituals beautiful, but more importantly they carry a message of faith and hope, which has universal appeal. For many of these songs concern the common enemy of mankind, death. And, in their spirituals, our black brethren face death with a boundless hope founded on an unshakable faith. Their faith and hope stand as an inspiration to us all.”
What a grand Lowcountry Christmas gift.
Lord, Remember Me
O do, Lord, remember me!
O do, Lord, remember me!
O, do remember me, until de year roll round!
Do, Lord, remember me!
If you want to die like Jesus died,
Lay in de grave,
You would fold your arms and close your eyes
And die wid a free good will.
For death is a simple ting,
And he go from door to door,
And he knock down some, and he cripple up some,
And he leave some here to pray.
O do, Lord, remember me!
O do, Lord, remember me!
My old fader’s gone till de year roll round;
Do, Lord, remember me!
From “Army Life in a Black Regiment” (1870) by Thomas Wentworth Higginson. He says this spiritual was popular around Christmastime, with its common reference to “de rollin’ year” of late December.
