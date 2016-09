As big a fan as Jacob "Jake" Jarvis is of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team, the Buckeyes themselves are every bit as fond of Jake. Jarvis, 16, of Columbus, Ohio, is battling Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which affects one in 1,500 children, and which is one of 40 forms of MD, Jake's mom, Tracy Studebaker, said. Jarvis' road to becoming a true Ohio State football insider began when he met its superstar coach, Urban Meyer, at a community event in 2013. They've been friends ever since. We caught up with Jake and his family in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, where they were on vacation courtesy of Hilton Head Heroes.