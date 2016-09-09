50 years of the Rock at Clemson

Weezie Gibson of Lady’s Island will be at the top of the hill before the Clemson football game on Saturday, rubbing elbows with the famous Howard’s Rock.
She won’t be in uniform and she (probably) won’t run down the hill.
But Weezie will be at the rock as Clemson celebrates its 50th anniversary as one of college football’s best-known traditions prior to the Troy State kickoff.
“Most of you probably know that Daddy was the one who placed the Rock on the pedestal at the top of the hill, and later Coach Frank Howard started the tradition of the ‘rubbing of the Rock’ for good luck before each game,” Weezie wrote to friends this week. “What followed was that the Rock has taken on a life of its own and has been named the most exciting entrance in college football!”
An alumnus had brought the rock to Howard from the real Death Valley. After a while, he asked Weezie’s dad, who ran the IPTAY Club supporting Clemson athletics, to get rid of it.
What Gene Willimon did turned it into a cornerstone for his own family, and the entire Clemson family.
On Saturday, Gene Willimon’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be at the rock, along with their lifelong friends in the Howard family (Coach Howard’s daughter Alice even married one of Weezie’s cousins). Jim and Weezie Gibson are renting a house in Clemson for the weekend, hosting a drop-in after the game and tailgating at a cousin’s orange van used exclusively for that purpose.
