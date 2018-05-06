Teachers unfairly blamed for students’ failures

Teaching is a mission chosen by few.
Teachers adjust to different situations imposed upon them and continue on their life quest to make the world a better place through education.
The classroom setting is a reflection of the community. Society has changed over time and so has the classroom. Political correctness driven by social media dominates the youth.
Educational facts (a few of many changes in 50 years):
1. Educational experts periodically require changes in the learning dynamics. For example: new math, outcome-based education with student-directed learning, block and flex scheduling, subject coverage dictated by a strict timeline (which leaves no time for reteaching), repeated retesting of subject matter not mastered, grading methods dictated by the administration, homework is abolished.
2. Parents do not hold their child responsible for failing grades. Teachers are blamed for the child’s failure.
3. Teaching morals and good character de-emphasized.
4. State End of Course Exams. Teachers are required to sign a nondisclosure contract with the threat of termination. (If students ask about a question on the state test, the teacher can read the question to the student, but no discussion is allowed. Teachers are not allowed to challenge any question on the state test, nor are they allowed to discuss any question with other teachers. Teachers are required to report any teacher in violation of this rule to the administration.)
5. Prayer in school is abolished.
Reed Patterson is a retired high-school teacher who taught 30 years in Georgia and 19 in Lexington.
