Support collaboration of town venue committee

We are at a very exciting point in the evolution of our community. I, myself, am attentive and on the edge of my seat as I witness history being made here.
As a 20-year resident of the Lowcountry, and a member of a variety of service organizations, I am continually amazed at the bounty of experiences available here to satisfy every one of our senses. So, it is with great enthusiasm that I join with those who have at long last united in a community conversation about the future of our arts, cultural, heritage and historic offerings and venues.
As a proud grandmother of 12, I have no greater desire than to help future generations receive that which I was fortunate enough to have experienced: orchestra music, fine arts, and museums. The potential for success and achievement that the humanities add to the quality of life for future generations is documentable.
As a performer, I yearn to know that the orchestra to which I am devoted will remain attractive to future performers, and open its doors to broader and more diverse audiences and performance options.
Finally, as the president of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, I aspire to plan for the future, and incorporate diversity of programming, including smaller, more intimate performances and more community-based performances, which are truly unique to the Lowcountry, and which will appeal to and engage a wider spectrum of our community.
It is not news that the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra has reached capacity at its current performance venue. A financially firm organization, we have very generous individual donors, strong business supporters and have received private and government grants to underwrite our expenses and help keep our ticket prices reasonable. Our current performance space, the beautiful First Presbyterian Church, has exhausted the amount of time that it can allot to the orchestra for our use. We are ever so grateful for its hospitality to ours and to other community organizations.
The Venue Committee of the Town of Hilton Head Island has been tasked with determining first the need and support for, and then the financial feasibility of, the creation of new arts, cultural, heritage and history facilities, and make recommendations as to whether there is a role for the town in any such endeavors.
As your neighbor, I ask that you support this community-wide collaboration with a goal to do the very best we can with the remarkable resources we have.
This is an important point in time for us all. We have the opportunity to increase awareness of the Lowcountry, and enhance its allure as a place to visit or call home, in a way that augments its natural beauty and fabulous lifestyle. We can accomplish this together, by intertwining our rich arts, our unique history, and the splendid culture and heritage derived from them into the fabric of our lives.
Let’s give a round of applause to all those who are stepping up, speaking out, listening and contributing their time and talents to our island. In fact, let’s give them a standing ovation.
Mary Briggs is president and CEO of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra.
