Nukes, NATO and veterans

There is a world of difference between Donald Trump’s and Hillary Clinton’s views on national security and how we honor those who have protected it. These views are critical as we solidify our judgment on the presidential candidates. They are also important as we consider the lives of our children and grandchildren.
Trump has no understanding of deterrence and its role in the nuclear age. During my military career I served for several years in the mid-1980s as the deputy head of intelligence for Strategic Air Command (SAC). I was concerned 24/7 about the nuclear threat from the former Soviet Union. Trump wonders aloud why, if we have nuclear weapons, we don’t use them? He demonstrates he has no understanding that we have them to serve as a deterrent against other nations using them. Similarly, he suggests we proliferate nuclear weapons by providing them to, among others, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and South Korea.
Clinton knows the deterrent capability of our nukes. She also advocates against their proliferation. Fifty former Republican national security officials are on record opposing Trump for president.
Trump questions the value of NATO, and specifically its charter’s Article 5, which calls for collective defense, i.e., an attack against one member is an attack against all. The U.S. benefited from this after 9/11 when Article 5 was invoked for the first time. But Trump wants to make sure that any NATO member has fully paid its monetary dues before we would act similarly in coming to their aid. President Vladimir Putin is watching. He will threaten states who may fall into Trump’s not-fully-paid category.
Trump was flummoxed recently when he engaged in a conversation about Ukraine and Russia’s involvement there and in the breakaway Crimea. While not a NATO member, Ukraine is friendly to the U.S. and is constantly threatened by Russia, which just recently moved thousands of soldiers to newly constructed barracks near its border with Ukraine. Ukrainian support for the U.S. is well known, as is their integral position in the balance of power in this important part of the world. Trump is completely clueless on such geo-political matters and is very likely to play into Putin’s hands. We know that Trump is enamored with Putin’s praise for him. Clinton has a complete understanding of these intricacies of global power. She knows that having knowledge and speaking appropriately and clearly are vital in conducting diplomacy.
Military power is an important element of national security. Trump says, falsely, our military is a disaster. Clinton has worked for years with our military leaders as U.S. Senator and Secretary of State. She wants to provide timely and high quality health care to veterans through an improved Veterans Administration, blocking Trump’s efforts to privatize the VA. She wants to expand the GI Bill to provide tax credits for veterans’ employment, protect veterans from predatory lending companies, and work to end veterans’ homelessness.
Meanwhile, Trump has disrespected a Gold Star family, the Khans, whose son was killed in action in Iraq and posthumously honored for saving the lives of soldiers under his command. Trump insulted Sen. John McCain by denigrating McCain’s military service and long Vietnam captivity by stating he “liked people who weren’t captured,” this coming from someone who received five deferments.
All of this is evidence that Trump is dangerous, temperamentally unfit to be president and commander in chief, and unqualified to protect our national security and our veterans who served.
Political Voices
We have asked two political junkies, one conservative and one liberal, to share their viewpoints on issues and politics leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Michael Miller’s experience in politics includes working in the Reagan White House political office. Blaine Lotz is chair of the Beaufort County Democratic Party and a former candidate for Congress.
