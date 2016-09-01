The only immigration solution

0:30 NASA releases 3-D animated flyby of Tropical Storm Hermine Pause

0:30 Surf's up on Hilton Head Island

1:14 Hudson's restaurant prepares for Tropical Storm Hermine

1:43 Election rewind: Trump doubles down on commitment to build border wall

0:51 Tropical Storm Hermine floods Florida roads

0:54 DragonBoat Beaufort's Saturday start time changes due to Tropical Storm Hermine

1:09 Hilton Head beachgoers comment on the approaching tropical weather

0:51 Future infrastructure projects: What tops Senator Davis's list

1:19 Marine recruits during gas training 'overall just not liking life'

1:18 White House considers Kaepernick's perspective "objectionable," but defends his right to expression